Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 19-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A man reportedly was pulling on the lights in a gazebo on North Pearl Street.
n A wallet reportedly was stolen on Friday night on South Water Street.
n A man reportedly was refusing to wear a mask and refusing to leave on West Davis Street.
n A suitcase reportedly was lost out of the bed of a pickup around 2:30 p.m. on state Route 97 and state Route 970 near Cle Elum.
n Violent screaming was reported on East White Birch Avenue.
n A caller reportedly took out an auto loan on a vehicle for his friend who is now deceased. The caller did not know where he died or where the car was.
n A driver reportedly pulled over to eat with his three-year-old daughter. No issues.
n A elderly woman reportedly had a shopping cart full of packages.
n An ex-roommate reportedly stole credit card information from truckers.
n Two packages reportedly were stolen last Wednesday on Hayes Road near Ellensburg. The caller believed he knew who did it.
n A man and woman reportedly were going to and from a residence on East Third Street in Cle Elum.
n A woman reportedly was yelling at someone to get off the property on Thomas Road in Ellensburg.
n A man reportedly was refusing to leave a property on Double Creek Lane in Ellensburg.
n A husky on a short leash reportedly was without food or water on Old Glory Lane.
n Graffiti was reported on a fence in Ellensburg.
n A roommate reportedly had been locked out of a house on Sagebrook Lane in Cle Elum.
n An ex-husband reportedly had been posting on Facebook.
n A phishing scam was reported on East Fourth Avenue in Ellensburg.
n Four male teenagers reportedly jumped on Christmas decorations on East Fourth Avenue.
n A purse reportedly was found for law enforcement to pickup on West First Street in Cle Elum.
n A vehicle prowl was reported on West Dolarway Road in Ellensburg.
n A customer reportedly saw a man take a donation jar and put it in his bag on North Ruby Street.
n A caller reportedly had been hearing an alarm since 4 p.m. and was anuable to advise where it was coming from.
n Seven cows and one bull who had not been branded reportedly used to come home every night.
n A loud beeping noise was reported on East 11th Avenue.
n A caller reportedly observed puppy poop on a sidewalk and the owner walked away.
n A caller reportedly heard someone knocking on the window and a dog was barking on South Chestnut Street in Ellensburg.
n A vehicle reportedly was chasing someone on foot, yelling to get in the car. It was their roommate.
n A caller reportedly took a “dab” at work, is now feeling scared.
n The inside of an oven reportedly was on fire on East Helena Avenue. The caller had put it in clean mode and couldn’t get it unlocked.
n Visible flames were reported from a electrical line down across the roadway on Thrall and Payne Road near Ellensburg.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 19-21 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 58-year-old San Mateo, Calif., man was arrested by Washington State Patrol troopers for attempting to elude. Bail $2,000.
n A 29-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police Officers for three counts of malicious mischief. Bail $50,000.