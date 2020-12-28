Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 26-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Someone reportedly attempted to break into a 2014 Jeep Cherokee on state Route 906 at Snoqualmie Pass.
A red Ford van reportedly was spray-painted with graffiti on North Pacific Street.
A Toyota Corolla reportedly was rear-ended by a green Mazda on West Manitoba Avenue and South Main Street.
A single-vehicle rollover was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 106.
A black Ford Explorer reportedly was in a ditch off of Vantage Highway and Walker Road.
A tan SUV reportedly was in a ditch off of Upper Badger Pocket Road.
A vehicle reportedly was in a ditch off of Brick Mill Road and Look Road.
The reporting party and her husband reportedly were attacked by two dogs and bitten on Stampede Pass Road.
A black cow was reported in the middle of the roadway on Fairview Road and Thomas Road.
A sedan reportedly ran off the road on the Interstate 90 onramp at Main Street.
A vehicle reportedly flipped over on Woods and Steele Road.
Two cannon shots reportedly were fired on White Road in Cle Elum.
Subjects reportedly riding snowmobiles up and down the alley off Madison Street in Cle Elum.
A black cow reportedly was on the roadway on No. 81 Road off of Vantage Highway.
Two males in a red Jeep reportedly were piling snow on the railroad tracks on Cabin Creek Road.
A trailer reportedly was stolen on Chester Street in Thorp.
A back door reportedly was kicked in and a garage door open on East Seventh Avenue.
A snowmobile injury collision was reported on Jumpoff Road north of Naneum Ridge Road.
Three kids reportedly were throwing snowballs at passing cars on East Capitol Avenue and South Maple Street.
A Chevy Equinox reportedly struck a fuel pump and then left the scene on South Canyon Road.
A woman reportedly was making pizza without a mask on at a business on North Main Street.
A theft was reported on South Canyon Road.
Cones reportedly were lined across the entire roadway on state Route 903 and No. 5 Mine Road.
A deer reportedly was hit on Airport Road and state Route 970 near Cle Elum.
A subject reportedly was injured sledding at the Hyak Snopark.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Lannigan Springs Road.
A small, brown Lab with a collar and tag reportedly was loose on the South Cle Elum Bridge.
A mailbox in front of a church on South Maple Street and East Manitoba Avenue reportedly was knocked over.
A person reportedly heard five rounds from a semi-automatic weapon on Craig’s Hill.
A non-injury collision was reported on Westside Road.
A vehicle reportedly was stuck in the second bay of a carwash on South Water Street.
A truck reportedly hit a powerline on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
A pickup reportedly hit a fence on East Tacoma Avenue and then left the scene.
A subject reportedly removed two small potted trees that had been placed in the roadway on South First Street in Roslyn.
Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 26-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Subjects reportedly were burning trash in a burn barrel on Berry Road.
Smoke reportedly was coming from a trailer in an RV park off East Berry Road.
A vehicle reportedly was on fire in a driveway on South Thorp Highway.
An SUV reportedly was on fire in front of a restaurant on state Route 970 near Cle Elum.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 26-28 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 59-year-old Toppenish man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/possession of controlled substances. Bail $5,000.
A 24-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for violation of a domestic violence protection order. Bail $50,000.