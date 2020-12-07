Support Local Journalism


Police | Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 5-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • Illegal wood cutting was reported on Tanuem Creek.
  • Cigarettes were reported stolen from a business on East University Way.
  • A male with a broken cell signal hiking the Thorp Trailhead near Ronald reported ending up in deep snow.
  • A cat reportedly was stuck 30 feet up a tree on Marian Drive. The caller was offered suggestions on getting the cat down.
  • Four pairs of sunglasses and wallet containing $270 in cash were reported stolen on Hayes Road.
  • A bull reportedly stuck in the mud on the west side of South Thorp Highway and Thorp Cemetery Road.
  • Tools reportedly were stolen from a vehicle on Bullfrog Road.
  • A woman reported hearing a rapid-fire gun to the south side of her property on Cattail Road.
  • A credit card was reported stolen from the mail on East Manitoba Avenue.
  • A trailer was reported stolen on East Second Avenue.
  • There was a reported that it appeared that someone broke into one for the buildings on the fairgrounds on East Seventh Avenue.
  • An iPhone was reported stolen on Parke Creek Road.
  • An injured cow was reported on the side of the road on Manastash Road.
  • A vehicle prowl was reported on East Washington Avenue.
  • Flooding from a creek was reported on North Mason Street.
  • There was a report of someone walking out of the porta-pottys on a construction site on North Airport Road and a second individual looking for something with a flashlight.
  • Seven or eight rapid-fire gunshots reportedly were hear east of property on West Dry Creek Road.
  • A collision involving a 2014 Dodge Ram and an elk was reported on Upper Peoh Point Road.
  • Five horses reportedly were loose in a yard on Twin Waters Lane.
  • Items, including keys to a newly built house reportedly were stolen from a house of East Seattle Avenue.
  • Someone reportedly broke into a vehicle on South Viewbridge Court.
  • The reporting party was cleaning out a room a guest was staying in on Triple L Loop and found a blue gasoline tank with a hose coming out of it.
  • A compact Kimber 45 gun was reported stolen from a GMC Sierra on South Willow Street.
  • A vehicle backed into another vehicle on East Manitoba Avenue and South Ruby Street.
  • A pickup parked on South Alder Street reportedly was searched through. Nothing was reported stolen.
  • A van reportedly slid on the ice and struck a guardrail on Vantage Highway. The van was high-centered on the guardrail.
  • A male dressed all in black was reported in the middle of the roadway on Wilson Creek Road and Vantage Highway.
  • A debit card, credit card and driver’s license were reported stolen from a vehicle on state Route 906.
  • The reporting party believed a female in a bathroom on East Mountain View Avenue was smoking marijuana.
  • A subject reportedly saw a subject looking in her window on North Glen Drive.
  • Mortars reportedly were going off every 10 minutes on Talmadge Road.
  • A male reportedly shot an elk with a bow at Cle Elum-Roslyn High School off of state Route 903. The elk was left on the property.
  • A golden retriever reportedly was loose on Wilson Creek Road and Game Farm Road.
  • A male reportedly was urinating on the back porch on West First Avenue and North Kittitas Street.
  • An infant reportedly was asleep in a Dodge Ram left running on South Main Street.
  • Two large dogs reportedly were loose on West Third Street and North Oakes Avenue in Cle Elum.
  • A pig reportedly followed the reporting party home and was wandering in their backyard on West Hoffmanville in Roslyn.
  • A male suspected in two previous shoplifting cases reportedly was in a store on North Ruby Street.
  • A theft was reported on North Ruby Street.
  • A theft was reported on North Kittitas Street.
  • The passenger side window of a vehicle was reported broken on West First Street in Cle Elum.
  • A theft was reported on South Water Street.
  • A rifle or cannon reportedly could be heard being shot on Charlton Road and Naneum Road.
  • The theft of a dog was reported on Cleveland Street in Cle Elum.
  • A black steer was reported in the roadway on Wilson Creek Road.

Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 5-7(calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • A detached garage on North Okanogan Street reportedly was on fire.
  • White smoke reportedly was coming from a hill north of Cle Elum.
  • The smell of something burning or smoldering was reported in a building off of East Third Avenue.
  • A heater inside a residence reportedly caught fire on East Helena Avenue.
  • An outside fire in a fire pit under a wood structure was reported on West Cascade Court.

Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 5-7 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

  • A 35-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for no contact/protection order violation. Bail $200.
  • A 38-year-old Spokane Valley man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $5,000.
  • A 55-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, two counts third-degree driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Bail $60,000.
  • A 34-year-old Everett man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $5,000.
  • A 29-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for third-degree theft and pay or appear. Bail $2,822.
  • A 43-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for unlawful possession of a firearm. No bail.

