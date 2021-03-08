A donation to the Japanese Garden at Central Washington University will let visitors rake the zen garden. Isaac Green, who donated the rakes as well as the stand as a part of his Eagle Scout project said he hopes this donation will bring more visitors to the garden.
“I’ve lived in Ellensburg my whole life. A big part of it is the CWU campus and I’ve always enjoyed going to the Japanese Garden. In recent years it has been a little bit rundown,” Green said. “I felt bad since I enjoyed it, and it seemed a little bit neglected. I wanted to put something in there as an incentive for the public to come enjoy the garden. I wanted a public item that is open for public use, but is also traditional to the garden.”
He built the stand and the rakes as close to traditional Japanese style as possible, including Japanese carpentry where he was able. According to Green Japanese carpentry doesn’t use a lot of metal fasteners such as screws and nails, instead fitting pieces together in a jigsaw-like pattern so they fit together. However, because he is not an expert in that style of woodworking, he did use some internal fasteners so the project would last the university a few years. Green made sure these fasteners cannot be seen from the outside, so it appears to be a traditional piece of carpentry.
“This gift from Isaac is a great example of our communities working together for common goals. It’s a great way to have the public interact with the garden and support Isaac’s goals, congratulations to him,” said CWU Grounds Supervisor Blair McNeillie.
Before Green can become an official Eagle Scout, he needs to pass the Eagle Scout Board of Review. Other than that, he said he’s completed all necessary and required projects.
“This project is an end part with scouting,” Green’s father, Kerry said. “Earning the Eagle Scout award is the top you can accomplish with scouting. His whole life has been about scouting.”
Green started with the Cub Scouts in first grade, which became the Boy Scouts (troop 413) in third. He will be turning 18 over the summer, and will age out of the scouting community.
“I am very proud of Isaac,” said Mark Teske, Scoutmaster of troop 413. “It’s very difficult to pull off this project during COVID. It’s really thrilling, he has brought his time here to a conclusion.”