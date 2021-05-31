The evening light streamed into the upstairs loft at the 420 Building Thursday night reminding us long summer nights are ahead.
Cle Elum acoustic duo Dos Dudes sat comfortably on the Tiny Stage like a couple of guys that had been playing together for years, feeding off one another’s music, falling into extended guitar solos and rhythm work, changing off vocals as the night wore on.
Bob Van Lone and Rob Witte have been playing off and on together for over 40 years and they treated the Ellensburg Community Radio audience to a bit of that chemistry Thursday night during the Tiny Stage Concert Series.
“Most of the time we do mainly covers, but tonight we played more originals and that was nice,” Van Lone said. “We don’t play our own stuff enough, really.”
“Tonight, was wonderful,” Witte said. “Having some of our friends and family here, and knowing it was going out to the community was really nice and relaxed.
“When we write, Bob has input on my stuff and vice versa. We have some other stuff, but it doesn’t lend itself to an acoustic duo. With tonight, it was nice just to get out and play.”
They opened with original “Sea of Madness” and other originals like “Give It Up,” “Delta,” “Make Your Bed,” and “Rose Colored Dawn”
“This is the first song we ever wrote together,” Van Lone said before they delved into “Kissed by Destiny.”
Dos Dudes also touched on John Mellencamp’s “Ain't Even Done With the Night,” which featured some nice solo work by Van Lone, and “See the Embers” from the Alabama songbook.
They blended years of playing together with an extensive play list of their own material, before ending the night with the Bob Dylan Classic, “All Along the Watchtower,” again bringing it all full circle with Van Lone’s acoustic flamenco work.
“I was playing with a pick a lot tonight because I could hear myself better,” Van Lone said. “When I play electric, I find myself playing without the pick more because it’s amplified. I love the sound of fingerstyle guitar like Mark Knopfler or Jeff Beck and those guys.
“With ‘All Along the Watchtower,’ we kind of had a flamenco type sound to it. One of the things I like to do with every cover we do is put our own stamp on it. Some songs you have to play it like the record, but even those I like to put a little bit of myself into it.”
So, Rob, Bob and Dylan brought it all back home, adding a nice segue to the June 24 Celtic, gypsy sound of the four-piece Killdeer String Band.