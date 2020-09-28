Drive-in movies were an American pop culture phenomenon in the 1950s and '60s during a time when teenagers were reaching out, trying to find their independence on a Friday or Saturday night, often times hiding in the trunk to avoid the admittance cost.
During a pandemic, it turns out they are a great way to allow families to enjoy a night at the movies.
In this day of 3D imagery and recliner seating, Ellensburg Parks and Recreation, in partnership with the Kittitas Valley Event Center, is bringing back the drive-in theater with a special showing on the city pool wall.
Last Friday night’s screening of the Pixar's "Monsters Inc." quickly reached the 24-car limit, but the Parks and Rec. Department plans to continue on Oct. 23 with a Halloween classic. The movies are shown as a drive-in movie projected onto the Memorial Pool East wall, with the screen 12-by-17-foot wall.
“The sound goes through an FM transmitter so people can hear it in their cars,” Aquatic & Recreation Supervisor Jodi Hoctor said. “Right now, we can have 24 cars, so we ask people to register as soon as possible.
“You can register by going to the city of Ellensburg website, then click on the pool page. Through our online registration is how people can sign up.”
AMERICANA
From the 1930s to the 1970s, drive-in movie theaters were popular hangout spots. It was a fun pastime, and it allowed film enthusiasts to watch the latest movies.
But as time and technology moved forward, drive-in movie theaters disappeared. Several communities have decided to bring back the trend to allow the next generation to travel back to the good old days.
They’re an important part of American pop-culture history, yet there are fewer than 300 drive-ins across the United States. Ohio, New York, and Pennsylvania have the most drive-ins in operation. Similar to the drive-ins from the 1950s, the businesses sell refreshments, including popcorn, candy, and soft drinks.
MOVIE NIGHT
“One of the things we are doing is giving a goodie bag to every car, filled with things you’d get at a drive-in theater,” Hoctor said. “It’s been well received and we intend to continue ever month until the weather gets bad.”
In the days and weeks ahead during the pandemic, there is still the Golden Age of cinema in Ellensburg.