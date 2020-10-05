Every now and then in this coronavirus pandemic world you need to hear something good. In the midst of political unrest, racial conflict and the crushing pressure of the COVID-19, emerged an innocence and purity to put a smile on your face.
Two-and-a-half year old Hendrixx Fischer doesn’t know anything about any of that other stuff, but he knows his heart and a trip to The Patch (formerly Huffman Farms) in Ellensburg proved to be one of those highlights a little guy might remember forever. Hendrixx and his grandmother Tami Willette made their way through The Patch selecting seven little pumpkins that he could pass out to his family.
It was the kind of thing kids in the Pacific Northwest look forward to every fall and even in the pandemic, it was something special. Being his first trip to the pumpkin patch, Hendrixx wanted to get it right.
His great-grandma Barbara Martin is a resident at Prestige Post-Acute & Rehabilitation Center. They stopped by to give GG a pumpkin, but of course that meant showing the nursing staff his prize possessions that he picked from the vine himself.
“He was so excited. We’re not allowed inside, so he looked through the window and waived GG over,” Willette said. “The nurse came out to get the pumpkin for her. He thought that was so cool, he wanted to give one to everyone in the facility.
“I asked the staff how many there were and they told me around 50. I’m thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t afford that.’”
Grandkids have a way of manipulating grandmas, so Tami and Hendrixx went back to The Patch to see what they could come up with. When you are dealing with a pure heart, wanting to bring a smile to someone, doors have a way of opening.
The Patch owners Hillary Huffman and John Jensen helped a young boy fulfill his mission in giving everyone in his GG’s nursing facility with a pumpkin.
“They charged me $20 bucks for the lot of them,” Tami said with a smile.
That’s the way they’re taught in this ranching community and that’s the way we respond. You want to pick up the little ones and make somebody’s day, go right ahead young man, go right ahead.
Hendrixx will forever remember his first trip to The Patch and giving a pumpkin to everyone at Prestige one because it was a good thing to do. It seems only second nature to a 2 ½-year-old and the world can only hope to follow suite.