After squeaking out a win in the first game of a doubleheader against Prosser on Saturday, the Ellensburg High School baseball team was able to crush the Mustangs in the second game to sweep the day, and the series, 4-0, for the season.
In the first game, the Bulldogs (6-2) were outhit, committed more errors, and were tied with the Mustangs (0-8) heading into the bottom of the ninth, but a timely run allowed EHS to sneak by with a 3-2 win.
The second game wasn't nearly as close, as the Bulldogs raced out to a 6-0 lead after two innings and put the final four runs needed across the plate in the fourth and fifth inning to win 10-0 by mercy rule.
Kyler Delvo threw a no-hitter in his third win of the season, and the Bulldogs took advantage of just three hits and a lot of walks to put 10 runs across.
The Bulldogs will stay at home this Tuesday for its next game against Grandview at 4:30 p.m.
Jake Jensen, Ben Mulbry (6), Ty Belt (7) and Diego Contreras
Tieton Estey, Jacob Roseberry (6), Ryker Fortier (7) and Jack Morrill
Luke Sterkel 1-for-1, RBI. Ryker Fortier 1-for-2. Jacob Roseberry 1-for-2.
Cory Foster, Ben Mulbry (2), Trevor Taylor (5) and Diego Contreras
Kyler Delvo (3-0) and Jack Morrill
Ryker Fortier 1-for-1, rbi. Jack Morrill 1-for-1, Tate Morse 1-for-1, rbi. Kyler Delvo CG, 0 hits, 2 walks, 6 k, rbi.