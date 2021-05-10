It was almost storybook, and nearly its first win, but after clawing back and forcing overtime, the Ellensburg High School boys basketball team fell to Grandview, 59-52, Saturday.
After Cade Gibson's layup with just over 20 seconds remaining in regulation brought the Bulldogs (0-3) back within two, they forced a turnover and quickly called a timeout to draw up a play.
It had been a tough outing for junior Noah Nealey to that point, but after a slick cut and a beautiful pass from Emmett Fenz, Nealey finished the layup when it mattered to send the game into overtime. Searching for its first win, Ellensburg made just one shot in OT, and Grandview lived at the line in the victory.
The Bulldogs ran into foul trouble, and though their defense held strong against the Greyhounds, they sent them to the line all too often in the loss.
EHS will look to rebound and pick up its first win next Tuesday against East Valley on the road.
Gibson - 16 points, Andaya - 11 points, E. Fenz - 9 points, J. Fenz - 8 points, Nealey - 8 points, Conaway - 3 points