To say they sound just like on the radio is a fair statement, they are on the radio.
They find an unused FM channel, in the case of Saturday’s rehearsal FM 107.9. The remixed sound is piped over the airwaves to car stereos and off they go in a brave new pandemic world — climbing mountains and swimming wide rivers.
Leave it to modern technology to find a way.
Members of the Ellensburg women’s chorus are marching on with a new way of doing things with its Car Choir. Each individual singer sits in their car and sings into a microphone, which is patched into a sound mixer that allows the sound to be rerouted back to everybody’s car stereo so they can hear not only director Sue Wilson and pianist Jake Houser, but themselves just like in the concert hall.
There’s singing in the shower, dashboard drumming and now the Ellensburg Car Choir, practicing social distancing at its finest.
“I guess you can teach an old dog new tricks. For the most part, we’re all a bunch of grandmas out there getting it done and figuring it out,” Maureen McKinney said with a laugh.
Houser is a senior at Central Washington University and also serves as the sound man as well as the pianist.
“It’s really fun. It takes a bit to get the sound right, but once you do it’s pretty smooth,” said Houser, who wears a set of headphones as he plays in the parking lot.
Wilson came up with the idea of putting together a Car Choir here, going online to see how other singing groups were bridging the gap and singing together again. She was able to come up with an economical, efficient way to connect each voice.
“It was quite a learning curve,” said Wilson, who is the musical director for Grace Episcopal Church. “I have a large parking area in my driveway, which allows people park and sing from their cars.
“Each one has a microphone connected by a cord to a mixer. All of that sound goes through a FM radio transmitter, which transmits the mixed sound back to the car radios so everybody can hear each other.”
Tuning into the FM frequency, the singers can hear each other without feedback, in real-time, without any delay. According to CBS, the idea came from Virginia, where baritone David Newman tried it out in the spring — and word spread across the continent.
The system helps people reconnect, allowing them to sing together over something sort of like Zoom without any delay.
“It is a little weird, but I really missed singing together. You don’t get that really rich experience of voices coming together,” Cynthia Mitchell said. “The thing I really miss having somebody saying I don’t have the melody right or helping me with adjustments
“We used to help each other out to get it right, but with this it’s different. But we’re learning how to make it work.”
There are around 20 singers that participate on a weekly basis. They are working the kinks out. It is much more economical to go with microphones and cords than the wireless route. Soundboard, mixer, accompaniment on piano, it’s all there.
But as they look back, that very first time felt like going into something new, just a little bit wide eyed. It still draws a smile.
“The very first time, the biggest problem was getting parked,” Wilson said. “They’d pull in, then back into a spot, then try and get as close as they could without bumping into each other.
“We’re weren’t sure if the technology was going to work and do what it was supposed to. We do a microphone check and adjust the levels because not everyone sings at the same level. The ladies all knew their parts, so we just started singing. We’ve had three rehearsals now and they are much more comfortable.”
Said McKinney, “It’s not bad. You can hear each other, but it’s not the same as having somebody sit right next to you,” she said. “It’s better than nothing at all. I’m involved with a virtual choir that’s going to put out a video and that’s kind of weird because you do your music on your own. You do your own video all by yourself and you don’t know what it will sound like with the whole group.
“So, this puts you all in the same place and give us a chance to sing together.”
Mitchell thought back for a minute before a smile came to her face. Yeah, that very first time was definitely different she said.
“We knew a little bit what to expect. It was just good to see everybody and there was this really cool energy,” she said. “We were excited to be out and see our friends. We’d been cooped up for so long, the energy was really good and I think that helps.”
They hope to one day play for an audience again, but for the time being they’ll tune into their FM dial and sing to beat the band.