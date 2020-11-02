Halloween in downtown Ellensburg usually involves hundreds of kids in costume stopping at local stores and loading up on candy. Unfortunately, that kind of behavior is not safe during an international pandemic. However, the Ellensburg Downtown Association was able to modify the celebration so kids could get a good candy haul, with the only danger to kids being a not-too-severe sugar rush.
Instead of walking from business to business through downtown, kids were driven around the city to four different locations. A drive-through system was used so kids wouldn’t get out of their vehicles, and the candy bags were passed through the car windows.
Although kids still got candy, they had mixed feelings about not being able to show off their costumes.
One kid dressed as Spider-man said he was having fun and was happy to be able to enjoy Halloween, but he would have rather been walking.
Meanwhile, pirate Andrick Wright was having a great time being driven around and making stops and picking up bags of candy.
Other kids such as Julia Karns’ grandson was not having such a fun time at the modified Halloween event, when asked how he was enjoying the holiday, he simply said, “it sucks.”
The event was a combined effort by the Ellensburg Downtown Association, the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce, Hotel Windrow and the Mule Cocktail Bar.
Central Washington University Assistant Director of Campus Activities, Robbi Goninan, was in charge of the CWU station on University Way. There, over a dozen CWU students were in costume giving out candy to kids. She said they were already running out of candy bags after the first 15 minutes.
“I think it’s great, I think it’s awesome, people seem really excited and I think it’s great that the community came together to offer an alternative,” Goninan said.
Abby Alegria, whose mom owns the Mule Cocktail Bar said the event was a great success. They were having a constant stream of families driving through and picking up their candy, all the kids were in costume.
“It’s really good, it’s a lot different from previous years but we’re making it work,” Alegria said.
According to Madison Ford with the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce, a new car was arriving about every minute, and it was very common for each car to be full of kids.
There were more than just candies in the gift bags, they were also masks and hand saniitizers, stickers, frisbies and coloring sheets. Taylor Villwock with the Ellensburg Downtown Association said the bags were designed as a way to celebrate a holiday during a pandemic.