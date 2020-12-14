Nestled at the mouth of Pearl Street in the art deco 420 Building sits the voice of the local airwaves, Ellensburg Community Radio, and this holiday season is its searching for more voices to share this forum.
Seven years ago, what started out as an idea has become reality and Ellensburg has a community radio station that streams our hometown to the world.
“There has been much this year that has tested the fabric of our community and ECR puts the focus on something positive and reminds us all, that what we share is so much more than what separates us," board member Molly Edison said. "It brings what is great about us, to the airwaves and reminds us to celebrate our collective joy.”
With a “no politics or religion” policy, it focuses on bringing the community together, awareness, inclusivity, and just having fun. It is a station where you will find Tina Turner one minute and Bing Crosby the next, in fact, you will often hear them say, “if you don’t like what you hear, just wait a minute, and you will.”
Programming runs just as diverse with segments and shows on fly fishing, reggae, the A-list of music, words from The Queen, and an entire program twice a week focused solely on local musicians called, “Local Vibe.”
Ellensburg Community Radio is just that, the voice of the community and this holiday season is no exception. This year ECR is looking for community members to share their favorite holiday story, song, poem, or treasured memory on air. ECR will compile all the communities joy, laughter, and love and play them in a holiday special hosted by on-air talent, Paul Dunn. In the show, Santa’s Radio Sack, Paul will pull out treat after treasure while you sit by the fire and listen to your community tell their tale. Record your talent or treasure and send the .mp3 to eburg.community.radio@gmail.com.
All submissions must be in by Dec. 20. Santa’s Radio Sack will air on Dec. 24 at 6 p.m.
In addition, ECR will be replaying past holiday shows in a segment called, The Ghost of Radio Past. You can catch your past favorite holiday radio plays, music, and laughter twice this season, first at 4 p.m. Dec. 20th and again, immediately following Santa’s Radio Sack on Dec. 24.
On Christmas Day, ECR will play holiday music all day long. Music that spans decades ranging from early holiday classics to the modern-day new favorites.
In addition, Ellensburg Community Radio is working with the Chamber of Commerce and the Ellensburg Downtown Association on featuring local artists playing holiday music throughout the season. If you are a local musician and would like to have your holiday music featured on ECR, contact info@eburgradio.org for more information.