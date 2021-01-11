If you’re walking through downtown or to the market and stop dead in your tracks thinking, “That guy looked just like the drummer in the Bruce Babad Quintet that played Jazz in the Valley a couple of years ago,” you’d be right.
Garey Williams, one of the most sought after teachers and performers in the Northwest, and his wife, Valerie, moved back to Ellensburg three years ago after spending time in Seattle and Bremerton.
Like diversified stock on a down market, Williams has found several creative options during a time when the coronavirus pandemic lockdown has live music at a standstill. As an educator, author of two books, session musician, he’s managed to keep the creative juices flowing.
“I think I did one gig last year,” he said with a laugh. “I used to do a lot of jobs in Seattle working for private parties with my own trio (Ecstasy in Numbers, which has three releases ).
“I’ve always loved teaching, so I’ve approached a lot of online teaching options. It made it possible for my wife and I to move back to Ellensburg because everything is done remotely.”
Williams received his Masters of Music in Percussion Performance & Jazz Studies from Central Washington University (1993) and was the drummer for the award-winning Jazz Ensemble that placed first in the West Coast Collegiate Jazz Festival in Berkeley, Calif.
“Teaching online is an advantage for a drumset player. It affords me the opportunity to watch intently while play on their drumset. I can help them with their set up, tune their drums, just about anything I can do in person, I can do online,” said Williams, who was a member of the CWU music faculty (1999-2001), teaching orchestral percussion and drumset, percussion methods, percussion ensemble, jazz band and jazz history.
“My wife and I are both teachers, so we work out of the house. She has her studio and I have mine. We really weren’t affected by the whole social distancing thing. It wasn’t a big deal or a big change for us.”
He has worked with the gamut of drummers ages from 5 to 80, different skill sets, professional to beginners. Back in the late ‘80s he worked with original Screaming Trees drummer Mark Pickerel.
“Mark was a student of mine many, many years ago when he was in high school. He wanted to focus more on what I call social music,” Williams said. “Now days, he is focused more on singing and playing guitar, but I worked with him on his drumset when he was starting out.”
Williams has been working on a new writing project that’s almost done, he said. It’s focus on rhythms. His previous two publications, “The Hi-Hat Foot, Drummers Guide to Drumming Essentials (2012)” and “Drummer’s Guide to Big Band (2015)” were both critically acclaimed.
“The new one is for people that don’t understand how to read rhythms, don’t know how to speak the rhythms. They might react to them, but don’t know how to count them out loud,” he explained. “So, I teach that whole language so they can write notes and get comfortable writing.
“It’s a lot of great information and that’s going to be released later this year. I’m really excited about it.”
His drumming style has always focused on energy, groove, sound, and the vibe, he said, with the goal to provide the writer's vision, enhancing without distracting. His trio has three releases out and he’s recorded on over 50 commercial CDs, as well as done sessions for radio and television.
The studio work is still something that fits into the social distancing standard and with an in-house state-of-the art facility, he can work in an acoustically treated sound room with professional grade mics.
“I’ve been mainly focusing on teaching, but I have been recording for other people,” said Williams, who has been doing session work for 18 years. “I’m working on my own material with my own group. Obviously with the COVID-19 not as much as it was.
“I have my set-up at the house, so I can record for other people. I send them a drum box for them to download all the tracks and mix them however they want. I just play along and send it to them. I get feedback and we usually record it one or two takes.”
He’s drummed for artists including Diana Krall, Eddie Daniels, Howard Roberts, and Michael Powers. He’s jumped in with the Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra, Jazz Police, Groove for Thought and of course Bruce Babad when the formal Central boys join forces to bring the sound to the Jazz in the Valley.
COVID-19 pandemic or not, the beat goes on.