A drive-in movie is one of the few events Ellensburg High School can host during this coronavirus pandemic. According to Activities Coordinator Haley Naboychik, over 60 students showed up to watch “Monster House” in the EHS parking lot.
She said the school has been wanting to host a drive-in movie for a couple of years now, and with the pandemic, it finally had a good reason. The movie was shown Thursday night at 7 o'clock in the north parking Lot of EHS.
“Monster House” was chosen as the movie by ASB students who wanted something on theme for Halloween but was still kid friendly enough for anyone driving by, as the screen could easily be seen from the road.
Naboychik was happy with how the event turned out, although there will be some changes when they do it again. One she mentioned was lining everybody up in the parking lot, which was difficult as the cars were lined up against the flow of the lot.
“The parking in that parking lot goes kinda the opposite direction of how they needed to park,” Naboychik said. “We will probably set up some cones or ropes to try and give them some guidance, so they know where they are heading instead of just me trying to flag them down. But everybody was patient, and everybody was good about making it work.”
She does hope they do another drive-in movie sometime this school year, although to do another one soon, they would have to hope it doesn’t start snowing.
“I don’t want to be out there when there is snow and ice on the ground,” she said. “I could see myself falling on my head.”
Naboychik is thankful for the help of Corey DeBritz from Young Life, who brought a FM radio tuner that could broadcast the sounds to the movie to the car radios.
They did also have sound playing through speakers, as some students backed their pickup trucks up to the screen and used the truck beds as a deck to set up lawn chairs.
“It’s a little bit odd, as far as the year’s been, but it’s been fun to see kids and we appreciate how hard the kids are working to follow what we ask,” Naboychik said.