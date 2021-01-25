Sometimes when one takes time to look inward on their high and low points in life, they can step out of their spheres and see how those experiences can translate toward helping others succeed in reaching their goals.
Ellensburg resident Crystal Church found herself in such a situation, and after retiring as Executive Director of Youth Services Mentor Program of Kittitas County last summer decided to embark on a new path to help others find success in their lives. Church recently released a book that relates her experiences and vision for others to reach their goals.
Church’s consulting business Dreamweaver Consulting places her in the position of life and success coach for her clients, who come from all backgrounds but share the common goal of being successful in their professional and personal lives. Church’s book, “The Evolution of Dreamweaver: 7 Steps to Delivering on Your Dreams” tells her life story and her path to personal success.
During her eight-year tenure with Youth Services, Church said she devoted herself and channeled her passion into making the program successful. About two years ago, she began to learn about emotional intelligence development and began to focus some of her passion into understanding that field more.
While at Youth Services, Church said she wore many hats, and said the stress of doing so over time built up and finally culminated in burnout. She took a month off to focus on restoring her mental health, and during an emotional intelligence training exercise she came to the revelation that it was time to move on from Youth Services and follow her developing passion into consulting.
“What it came down to was that Youth Services wasn’t going to grow any more with me at the helm of the leadership because I was burnt out,” she said. “That really propelled me to work harder to launch Dreamweaver Consulting.”
After a six-month transition process, Church passed the baton at Youth Services to Alice Nelson last June and then began to focus full-time on her new venture. Although it was initially difficult for her to imagine stepping away from the organization, she said she knew the program would be in excellent hands with Nelson and that it was time for her to start a new chapter in her life.
“My belief is that everything happens exactly as it should and when it should,” she said. “When we stay in the flow and really embrace things as if they are happening for us, it’s much easier to see the gift.”
In the fast-moving society we find ourselves in, Church said the pandemic has given many the chance to take a step back and realize the importance of self-care. Along with focusing on positive elements such as self-care in her consulting, she also draws from a toolbox built from her years running a nonprofit. Above all, she said the element of humility and being able to relate to the stumbles of others keeps her consulting relationships on the level.
“What’s really powerful is for me to be vulnerable and say to someone that I’ve been there,” she said.
As she was developing her consultancy, Church said she began to realize that the ability to be successful in the field came from being able to tell her own story and better understand her own path. As she immersed herself in the life coaching community, a fellow coach introduced her to a method of writing a book that ended up inspiring Church to sit down and put her story on paper, connecting it to the platform and vision she has for her consultancy.
“The Evolution of Dreamweaver is really my story through adversity to victory,” she said. “The story’s been brewing in my head for a long time.”
In the book, the reader gets to personally work and interact through a series of seven steps to help them realize, develop and deliver on their dreams. Church weaves her personal story into the process, creating a sense of connection with the reader. Along with the work of developing a cohesive plan that aligns with her consultancy platform, she said the process of putting her personal experiences on paper was an experience in itself.
“It was beyond cathartic,” she said. “It was so hard, and it triggered everything imaginable inside of me because I was born and raised here, and it is a story that has been inside of me for a long time about how I grew up. There was lots of adversity, and it was scary to think about putting it down on paper.”
After completing the book, Church had a virtual book release due to pandemic restrictions in December and enjoyed a day as bestseller in her category on Amazon.
“It was really cool,” she said. “I had to force myself to stop and enjoy the moment because my mind wanted to focus on what’s next instead of just enjoying the fact that it did it.”
As she receives feedback for the book and begins to see her clients work through the steps on their own, Church said the process has been a rewarding start to the new chapter she has begun.
“It’s been an incredible journey to watch this process really work,” she said.