“Nelson and Spanky: Pugs on the Loose” is a new children’s book hitting shelves across Ellensburg. The book is written and published by Ellensburg resident Sue Christopherson, and is illustrated by her niece, Kiley Johnson.
In the story, pugs Nelson and Spanky discover the back door to the house is left open and see it as a call to adventure. Together with their best friend, a young girl named Kelly, the pugs explore the exciting world of the backyard, where they find a cat. The full adventure can be read about in the book, which should soon be appearing on shelves in Jerrol’s and Cascade Kids.
Christopherson said the story was based on one of the real-life adventures her dogs had 20 years ago. She has many stories about her pugs, and she expects we will see more of them popping onto shelves in the future.
“I had a story to tell, this story is based on my two pugs that we had for years. They were really comical and made us laugh and so I decided to write the stories about them,” Christopherson said.
This is a story Christopherson has been wanting to write for many years but was too busy working a full-time job to ever publish it. She was also in need of an illustrator to bring the story to life. She is now retired and has found an illustrator without having to look outside her family tree.
Johnson said everyone in the family knew she was an artist, so Christopherson, her great aunt, asked her if she would illustrate the book.
“Of course, I had to do it, it was so much fun,” Johnson said.
Johnson said she was surprised her great aunt asked her to illustrate the book. Johnson was honored that out of everyone in the world who could illustrate, her aunt picked her.
Johnson wanted to design the artwork as a watercolor style, but still have it realistic enough to make it appear as normal paint. She was very happy with the way the artwork turned out in print, as the style seemed to “pop.”
Johnson said they started the book in November and hoped it would be finished by February. They had a few revisions and sizing issues that pushed the final publishing date to May.
Both Christopherson and Johnson are willing to working on a sequel to the book, so while nothing is confirmed yet, it does seem we will be seeing more of the Nelson and Spanky adventures in the future.