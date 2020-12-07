Students have had a difficult year so far as a result of the current pandemic. Recently, the Ellensburg School District provided a weekly study day for students who are struggling with education.
Wednesdays are now a day where students can come to school to work on their classwork and catch up if they have fallen behind.
Students in the district have been given two options for their education during the coronavirus pandemic, the hybrid model or the virtual academy. The virtual academy is entirely online. In the hybrid model, students are separated into two groups, “A” and “B,” and attend class with those groups on alternating days. Wednesdays have remained a day where all students registered with ESD are taking class online.
At Ellensburg High School, counselors have selected 50 students, and 30 special education students, who are struggling, and recommended to them that they come to school on Wednesday to catch up with their peers. Students are not required to attend, but they will be missing out on an opportunity to meet closely with paraprofessional staff who are trained in how to use the online learning programs students are using when taking class remote.
“We’re trying things to reach students who aren’t having success and we are gonna keep trying and we’re going to keep working to help students with their needs,” Ellensburg High School Principal Beau Snow said.
EHS also provides room for any students to drop in and study, use the school’s WiFi or catch up on school work. The commons area of the building provides room for 110 students who need a quiet place to work.
The Academic Support Wednesdays are available from 12:10 p.m. to 3:10 p.m. The first one was Nov. 18.
Snow said the district wanted to provide a time for students and the only trouble in creating a day for it was organizing transportation for the students.
Students who have been recommended by the school to attend will be able to catch a school bus to the building. These students will then have a workspace in a classroom. Students who dropped in to study will work in the commons area.
On Nov. 18, 30-35 students who were struggling showed up. Another 30 special education students attended and another 25-30 dropped in to study in the commons, according to Snow. He also said they had another study Wednesday the week after Thanksgiving, but less students attended. He said this was likely because of the holiday, and the school expects more students next week.
Similar academic support Wednesdays are being run at every school in the Ellensburg School District.