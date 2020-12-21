With Ellensburg students back in class during the pandemic, emphasis has been placed on the schools remain clean and disinfected. This is a job for the Ellensburg School District custodial staff, who clean all 443,000 square feet of district buildings.
According to Brian Aiken, ESD Executive Director of Business Services, the custodial staff is hard at work all day. Cleaning takes place before, during and after school, and Aiken is thankful for their work as ESD has yet to have COVID transmission at school.
“Kudos to our custodial staff, they have done a wonderful job and they are front-line workers,” Aiken said. “When we were first learning about COVID and we had all the fears building within us and we didn’t know what it was, our custodians continued to come and they continued to do their job. When we had our first initial positive test in the buildings, they were right their going through and disinfecting everything and they have done a marvelous job to keep our school buildings as clean and safe as it is. They are far more safe than your own household, I would bet.”
Aiken said the cleaning staff is using mostly the same equipment, although to fight the virus they have been using a pre-mix disinfectant used with pump sprayers. This disinfectant is supposed to kill the virus on contact without being harmful to people. This is applied to all regularly touched surfaces such as handrails and doorknobs.
While students are in class, a daytime lead custodian organizes the disinfection of the buildings. When students leave for the day, a night crew is brought in to do everything again.
Disinfectant wipes are provided to all teachers for small immediate cleaning of classrooms. Aiken said the teachers of all schools have been phenomenal.
The district has not hired any new cleaning staff to combat the virus, so all old staff has been given new responsibilities. They are provided with standard safety gears such as masks and gloves, although Aiken said if any of them needed some more protection, the district would provide it.
Less than half the students registered with ESD are in the buildings at any time. This is because of the hybrid learning model which has students attending school on alternating days. Another third of the students have volunteered to take classes fully online through the virtual academy.
Splitting students up through the hybrid model does a good job of separating students, but in order for it to be effective, it’s critical the buildings are thoroughly disinfected. If they are not, students in hybrid group “A” could infect those in group “B.”
“We have had no spread within our buildings that can be attributed to catching it at school,” Aiken said. “All of our positive tests so far have been staff or students coming to school… and it happened outside of the school system. Because we are following all our protocols, we are not spreading it to others.”