Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


EHS SB (1)

Jami Nelson fist bumps an Ellensburg coach after a base hit in the Bulldogs' 11-1 loss to Selah April 14. 

Back-to-back disappointing losses for the Ellensburg softball team didn't hurt its momentum in a dominant sweep of Prosser at home, as the Bulldogs won two decisive games to take the series win against the Mustangs. 

In the first win, outfielder Victoria Zimmerman was a huge highlight, going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI, and four other Bulldogs recorded at least two hits in a 13-3 mercy rule win. 

The Mustangs pushed the Bulldogs early on in the second game, getting to starter Kass Winter, but a barrage of runs in the first and fourth innings helped the Bulldogs to a strong 15-4 win. Maggie Bedsall went a perfect 4-for-4 in the second win with three RBI. 

The Bulldogs will next head out on the road to take on Grandview on Tuesday.

Game 1 box score

PHS 000-12x-x   3-5-1

EHS 822-01x-x 13-16-1

(PHS) Bestebruer and Campos, (EHS) Polacek and Nelson, Messner

Highlights: (EHS) Victoria Zimmerman 3-for-4, 3B, HR, 2 RBI (EHS) Maddie Kennedy 2-for-3, 3B, RBI (EHS) Tess Polacek 3-for-4, (2)2B (EHS) Lily Case 2-for-2, (2)2B, RBI (EHS) Jami Nelson 2-for-2, 2B, 2 RBI (PHS) Grace Bestebruer 2-for-3, 2B, 3B, RBI (PHS) Olivia Campos 1-for-1, 2B, RBI

Game 2 box score

PHS 130-00x-x   4-4-2

EHS 423-6xx-x 15-16-2

(PHS) Metz, Bestebruer (3) and Campos (EHS) Winter, Zimmerman (3) and Mayer

Highlights: (EHS) Maggie Bedsall 4-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI (EHS) Sienna Pascoe 2-for-3, (2)2B, 2 RBI (EHS) Kass Winter 2-for-3, 3 RBI (EHS) Reagan Messner 2-for-3, 2B, RBI (PHS) Grace Bestebruer 3-for-3, 2B (PHS) Hayley Schmitt 1-for-2

Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at adietz@kvnews.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.