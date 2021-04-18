Back-to-back disappointing losses for the Ellensburg softball team didn't hurt its momentum in a dominant sweep of Prosser at home, as the Bulldogs won two decisive games to take the series win against the Mustangs.
In the first win, outfielder Victoria Zimmerman was a huge highlight, going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI, and four other Bulldogs recorded at least two hits in a 13-3 mercy rule win.
The Mustangs pushed the Bulldogs early on in the second game, getting to starter Kass Winter, but a barrage of runs in the first and fourth innings helped the Bulldogs to a strong 15-4 win. Maggie Bedsall went a perfect 4-for-4 in the second win with three RBI.
The Bulldogs will next head out on the road to take on Grandview on Tuesday.
(PHS) Bestebruer and Campos, (EHS) Polacek and Nelson, Messner
Highlights: (EHS) Victoria Zimmerman 3-for-4, 3B, HR, 2 RBI (EHS) Maddie Kennedy 2-for-3, 3B, RBI (EHS) Tess Polacek 3-for-4, (2)2B (EHS) Lily Case 2-for-2, (2)2B, RBI (EHS) Jami Nelson 2-for-2, 2B, 2 RBI (PHS) Grace Bestebruer 2-for-3, 2B, 3B, RBI (PHS) Olivia Campos 1-for-1, 2B, RBI
(PHS) Metz, Bestebruer (3) and Campos (EHS) Winter, Zimmerman (3) and Mayer
Highlights: (EHS) Maggie Bedsall 4-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI (EHS) Sienna Pascoe 2-for-3, (2)2B, 2 RBI (EHS) Kass Winter 2-for-3, 3 RBI (EHS) Reagan Messner 2-for-3, 2B, RBI (PHS) Grace Bestebruer 3-for-3, 2B (PHS) Hayley Schmitt 1-for-2