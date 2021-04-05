Just a few weeks into its season, the Ellensburg High School track team has already recorded several personal bests and looks like it's approaching midseason form in the condensed season.
Paced by a nearly perfect day by the girls team, which had a first-place finisher in every event save for five, and a strong day from the boys, the Bulldogs had 10 first-place finishers on the boys side and 14 on the girls side against Prosser.
Event winners on the boys side for EHS include: Gabe Parker (boys 100 meters, 400 meters), Luther Belofsky (boys 1,600 meters), the boys 4x100 relay (Mason Blad, George Wright, Chase Perez, and Gabe Parker), Jasper McCutcheon (boys discus), Richard Wellington (boys javelin), Sam Johnson (boys high jump), Corgan Smith (boys pole vault), George Wright (boys long jump), and Kai Styler (boys triple jump).
Event winners on the girls side for EHS include: Caitlyn Cheney (girls 100 meters, 200 meters), Frances Valverde (girls 400 meters), Elaine Joyce (girls 800 meters, javelin), Kate Laurent (girls 1,600 meters), Rylee Leishman (girls 3,200 meters), Kendell Bean (girls 100 meter hurdles, 300 meter hurdles), the 4x100 relay (Kylie Clasen, Elaine Joyce, Kendell Bean, Caitlyn Cheney), the 4x200 relay (Lily Smith, Frances Valverde, Brooke Seim, Caitlyn Cheney), the 4x400 relay (Kylie Clasen, Kate Laurent, Elaine Joyce, Holly Fromherz), and Kambria Hartrick (shot put, discus).