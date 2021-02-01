Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 30-Feb. 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
There was a report of a possible bird of prey in distress on East Cherry Lane. It had been screaming for 15 minutes.
Subjects reportedly were refusing to leave a store and showing gang signs on South Canyon Road.
A customer reportedly requested $40 cashback at a store on North Ruby Street and forgot to grab it. The manager has video of the customer behind the reporting party taking the money.
Candy reportedly was stolen from a vehicle on South Main Street.
A possible hit and run was reported on North Spokane Street.
A neighbor reportedly was throwing snow on the reporting party’s car and kicking the tires on East Cherry Lane.
A subject reportedly was living in a tent behind a shed on East Fifth Avenue.
A person called Kittcom requesting a call from a police officer about hypothetically getting spit on in the face.
Five people and a gator reportedly were trying to clear snow on a football field on North Walnut Street.
A 2018 Honda Civic reportedly was hit by a GMC Denali on North Anderson Street.
Graffiti reportedly was tagged on the inside covered seating area at Naneum Pond.
A fight between prisoners was reported on West Fifth Avenue.
An intoxicated subject reportedly was at a location on East Ninth Avenue attempting to fight others.
Numerous parking complaints were made at Lake Kachess Sno-Park, Blewett Pass Sno-Park, Swauk Sno-Park, Cabin Creek Sno-Park, Salmon la Sac Road, Interstate 90 and Hyak Drive, Teanaway Sno-Park and Gold Creek Sno-Park.
A man reportedly was walking around the block yelling profanities on North Pine Street.
A non-injury collision was reported on state Route 97.
Two females and two males, who look to be juveniles, reportedly were throwing snowballs at a building on West First Street in Cle Elum.
A fence reportedly was broken and there were footprints around a storage facility on University Way.
A 1997 Toyota T-100 parked on East University Way reportedly was broken into. The glovebox was looked through, the ignition was pulled out and the subject left a large knife in the vehicle.
Gang tags were reported on fences on West 13th Avenue.
A man reportedly was standing on a sidewalk holding a machete on North Chestnut Street and East 18th Avenue.
A resident on East Utah Avenue in Roslyn reportedly received a call saying, “I’ll get you if you don’t stop helping my daughter.”
A person in a security truck in a parking lot on East Helena Avenue reportedly put trash in a dumpster and smoked a cigarette. The reporting party was curious whether the person was really part of the security company.
A cat reportedly was stuck in a tree on South Chestnut Street. The reporting party attempted to retrieve the cat but it would not come down. Owner of cat is unknown.
A non-injury collision was reported on Thorp Prairie Road.
Gunshots reportedly were heard on state Route 903.
There was a report that a train was stopped and vehicles could not get past the tracks on Red Fir Lane in Easton.
Domestic pee hens reportedly were in the roadway on North First Street and East Pennsylvania Avenue in Roslyn.
A 20-year-old male in a blue hoodie and shorts and a 20-year-old male in a black jacket and pants reportedly took meat, chips and other groceries from a store on North Ruby Street. They acted like they were scanning the items.
One female and one male reportedly stole items from a store on North Ruby Street.
A male reportedly was walking his dog off-leash on East Sixth Avenue and North Sprague Street and the dog attacked the reporting party’s dog.
A Ford Ranger reportedly was broken into while parked on state Route 821, milepost 15.5. A window was broken and papers and registration were missing.
Mail was reported stolen from a mailbox on Umptanum Road.
Three people reportedly were refusing to leave a bar on East First Street in Cle Elum.
An ex-girlfriend reportedly took the reporting party’s dog on East White Birch Road.
Fireworks were reported on River Avenue.
Smoke reportedly was coming from the upper part of a chimney at a residence on Tom Wright Road in Ronald.
There was a report that a fire in a fireplace came out and started going up a wall at a residence on East 18th Avenue. The fire was extinguished.
Garbage reportedly was being burned in a wood stove on Grant Street in Cle Elum.
A fire was reported on the back porch of a structure on Railroad Street in Cle Elum.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 28-29 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 28-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for felony violation protection order. Bail $50,000.
A 20-year-old Spokane woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $50,000.