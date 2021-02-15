Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. Feb 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A gray Infiniti reportedly slid off the roadway on Vantage Highway and North Ferguson Road.
A semi-truck reportedly hit a fire hydrant and water was pouring over the roadway on Dolarway Road.
A bird reportedly was in a house flying around and the reporting party could not get it out on Oakmont Drive near Cle Elum.
Multiple vehicles reportedly were doing doughnuts in the snow on Craig’s Hill.
A non-injury collision was reported on Teanaway Road near Cle Elum.
A dog reportedly was struck by a vehicle on state Route 903 in Ronald.
A vehicle reportedly was driving erratically on Tjossem Road and Cleman Road, went off the roadway and struck a pole.
A vehicle reportedly backed into the reporting party’s vehicle and was trying to leave the scene on South Chestnut Street.
A 2012 Volkswagen reportedly hit a drain and damaged it at a business on South Water Street.
A case of Corona beer reportedly was stolen from a store on North Ruby Street. The subject left northbound in a vehicle with a female driver and three other passengers.
A plow reportedly scraped the grass off a year on Cascade Court.
An assault was reported on North Alder Street.
Two juveniles reportedly were snowboarding down the hill on East Third Avenue and North Maple Street.
A non-injury collision was reported on South Thorp Highway and Hanson Road.
A West Second Street resident in Cle Elum reported someone walking around her residence in the early morning hours.
The reporting party’s 2-year-old daughter had locked herself in their 2002 Honda Civic parked at gas pumps on South Canyon Road.
An attempted vehicle prowl was reported on East Second Street in Cle Elum.
The reporting party had just shoveled the snow off her sidewalk and a grader came by and covered her sidewalk back up with snow on South Ruby Street. She requested it come back and remove the snow.
Traffic lights reportedly were not cycling and were causing traffic backups at North Oakes Street and West First Street in Cle Elum.
A red Subaru reportedly slid off the roadway and hit a parked vehicle on South First Street and East Hoffmanville in Roslyn.
A medium-sized dog reportedly was at large on Canyon Road.
A non-injury collision was reported on Lower Green Canyon Road.
A red pickup reportedly was pulling a sled with two juveniles in the bed on North Indiana Drive.
A vehicle reportedly ran the stop sign at Thrall Road, went across Canyon Road and toward the railroad tracks. The driver appeared to be walking around the vehicle with a flashlight.
A hit and run was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 70.
An assault was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
Two males reportedly were riding ATVs in the street with no helmets or lights on North Alder Street and East Helena Avenue.
A garden bench reportedly was stolen from a porch on North Bridgewood Lane.
The neighbors reportedly were pointing a gun out the window at the reporting party’s residence on Second Street in Cle Elum.
Kittcom received the following calls on Feb. 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A structure fire was reported on Manastash Road.
Smoke reportedly was coming from an older vehicle in a parking lot off South Water Street.
A chimney fire was reported on Alaska Avenue in Roslyn.
Towels in the roadway reportedly were on fire on South Douglas Street.
A structure fire was reported on East Sixth Street in Cle Elum.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 13-14 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 37-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Released on personal recognizance.
A 24-year-old Seattle man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
A 28-year-old Moses Lake man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for violating a protection order/domestic violence (no bail) and obstructing a public servant (bail $1,000).
A 35-year-old Avon Park, Florida man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for physically controlling a vehicle while intoxicated. Bail $1,000.