Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. Feb 20-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Three women and a man reportedly were loading items into a pickup in a driveway on West Fifth Avenue in Kittitas. The reporting party does not know them and said they ripped something off a fence and were using foul language.
A white Dodge pickup reportedly was hit by another vehicle that left the scene on North Pearl Street.
Five or six horses reportedly were walking back and forth on state Route 903 on the north end of Roslyn.
Mail was reported stolen from a mailbox on Robbins Road.
A hit and run reportedly occurred two nights ago on Wenas Street.
A black Angus cow reportedly was in the roadway on Brick Mill Rad and Look Road.
The rear window on a Toyota 4-Runner reportedly was broken out on East Manitoba Avenue.
A woman wearing no mask reportedly came to the door of a residence on North Canterbury Drive and said she was with the Kittitas City Paranormal Department.
The reporting party reportedly was on Facebook Messenger with a person he believed was a female who turned out to be a male. The male is now threatening the reporting party to send him money on North Walnut Street.
There was a report of an ongoing problem of the neighbor’s dog being at large on North Columbia Avenue in Cle Elum. Last night the dog got into the reporting party’s garbage.
A woman was standing on the corner of South Water Street and West Washington Avenue with a cardboard sign and an infant in a stroller. The reporting party was concerned due to the weather.
Approximately 30 underage kids were in an apartment complex on East 14th Avenue having a party. The reporting party was concerned due to COVID and underage drinking.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Salmon la Sac Road.
A male reported that subjects were attempting to blackmail him through Instagram on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
A collision was reported on Reecer Creek Road and West Bowers Road.
A pickup reportedly was in a field/ditch off of Vantage Highway and Fairview Road.
A dead cat was reported in the middle of the roadway on East University Way.
An 18-wheeler with four pallets of apples reportedly was going too fast to stop at a stop sign on Reecer Creek Road and state Route 10 and went into the ditch.
A theft from a coin case was reported in Thorp.
There was a report of an ongoing problem of subjects stealing gas from snowmobiles and a pickup on Madison Avenue in South Cle Elum.
A dark green Jeep reportedly went over the embankment off Cooke Canyon Road.
A woman reportedly was upset because she ran over her neighbor’s dog on No. 81 Road.
A man in his 20s reportedly stole cigarettes from a business on South Main Street.
A bumper of a 2001 Honda Accord reportedly was stolen on East Helena Avenue.
Subjects reportedly were riding snowmobiles in a field off of McDonald Road near Cle Elum.
A 2020 Peterbilt semi reportedly struck another semi on state Route 97.
An office reportedly was broken into and items stolen on West Railroad Street.
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 20-22 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 47-year-old Kittitas man was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $5,000.
A 29-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and interfering with a domestic violence report. No bail.