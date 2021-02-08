Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. Feb. 6-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A Tanner Way resident reported the snow fell off the neighbor’s roof and dammed the creek next to the residence at Snoqualmie Pass.
Goose decoys reportedly were observed in a field off Lower Green Canyon Road.
A low-hanging line was reported over No. 81 Road and Vantage Highway.
A small, gray dirt bike trailer with a toolbox in front was reported stolen on East University Way.
A vehicle reportedly was impersonating a law enforcement vehicle with blue and red flashing lights in the grill on Interstate 90 near Cle Elum.
A vehicle reportedly hit a mailbox on South Thorp Highway.
Low hanging phone or cable lines were reported on Lyons Road.
A man reportedly was panhandling, trying to sell jewelry for money for gas on Gladmar Road.
A hostile guest reportedly was on the verge of fighting an employee on state Route 906.
A collision was reported on Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass.
There were numerous parking complaints on Salmon la Sac Road, Blewett Pass Sno-Park, Hyak and Interstate 90, Cabin Creek Sno-Park, Gold Creek Sno-Park and Kachess Road.
A male reportedly was sitting in a tree for the last 10 minutes on South Main Street.
A non-injury collision involving a gray Scion and a Toyota was reported on East Helena Avenue and North Yellowstone.
A woman wearing a beanie and black coat, pushing a black and white stroller reportedly stole a bag of chips from a store on South Canyon Road.
A customer in a drive-through on East University Way reportedly had been drinking alcohol.
A woman wearing a beanie and a black coat reportedly was standing in the middle of the roadway on North Main Street and West University Way.
A rock was reported stolen on South Pearl Street.
An assault was reported on North Kittitas Street.
The reporting party could hear someone walking in the bushes in front of a residence on East Radio Road.
The stop sign at East Third Street and North Short Avenue reportedly was down.
A man reportedly was punching a woman in the head on East Pennsylvania Avenue.
The owner of a Tesla reportedly backed out of their driveway and into a ditch on Cove Road.
A burglary was reported on Black Hawk Drive near Cle Elum.
A burglary was reported on East Railroad Street in Cle Elum.
A truck reportedly was broken into on Auvil Road.
A non-injury collision involving a Ford Focus and a Subaru Outback was reported on North Water Street and West Ninth Avenue.
A snowmobile was reported stolen at Crystal Springs Sno-Park.
A wallet reportedly was stolen from a vehicle parked on East Manitoba Avenue.
Two male subjects reportedly were yelling at each other on East Capitol Avenue.
A North Brick Road residence reportedly was hit with paintballs.
A stop sign was reported down on West Second Avenue and North Mason Street.
A hit and run was reported on Nelson Creek Road.
A residence reportedly was illegally entered and vandalized on North King Street in Kittitas.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Ruby Street.
A burglary was reported on East Helena Avenue and North Walnut Street.
A credit card reportedly was stolen from a wallet left in an unlocked vehicle on Morrison Canyon Lane.
There was a report of an ongoing problem with explosions on the weekends on Fawn Road near Cle Elum.
A Dodge pickup reportedly was in a ditch off of Masterson Road, east of Cle Elum.
The reporting party was on the line to Kittcom yelling and cussing about the election being rigged. The caller was drunk, had an ear infection and was directed to contact the Auditor’s Office about their concerns.
Ten students in the area of the Student Union and Recreation Center on the Central Washington University campus reportedly pushed a side-by-side owned by the Rec Center into a tree. The subject then ran toward Wendell Hill Hall.
A semi cab reportedly on its side with the driver trapped but not injured on Interstate 90, milepost 70.
A stop sign at East 17th Avenue and North B Street was reported down.
A yellow Lab with an orange collar reportedly was at large on North Second Street in Roslyn.
A low-hanging tree reportedly was across the roadway on Upper Peoh Point Road.
An assault that stemmed from a dispute over snow removal was reported on Tanner Way at Snoqualmie Pass.
A Ford F250 was reported stolen on North Water Street.
A loud explosion was reported on Lauderdale Lane near Cle Elum.
A male subject wearing a hoodie reportedly was walking house to house knocking on people’s doors on East Remington Drive.
A cougar reportedly was handing around about 300 feet from a residence on West Second Street in Cle Elum.
A structure fire was reported on Hungry Junction Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Feb. 6-8 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 46-year-old Kittitas man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
A 47-year-old Seattle man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/possession of a stolen vehicle and two counts failure to appear/second-degree possession of stolen property. Bail $5,000.
A 57-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $100.
A 26-year-old Monroe man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.