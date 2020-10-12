The final steel beam has been placed in the construction of the new Mount Stuart Elementary. This step in the construction project called for a moment of celebration, and there were a couple traditions the GARCO construction team needed to follow.
Project Engineer Alex Johnson said a small tree needed to be hung from the beam. This is an old Viking tradition, as a tree symbolizes growth, and is usually something that is found on the property. The tree will remain on the beam for as long as possible.
“It will stay there for probably the rest of the job, or until it gets in the way,” Johnson said.
As part of the celebration, representatives of the Ellensburg School District signed the beam. Superintendent Jinger Haberer, Board President Tosha Woods, Executive Director of Business Services Brian Aiken and Fiscal Assistant Angela Garrett-Gordon all signed the beam.
“I am just super excited to be here, and I think it’s a great tradition,” Haberer said. “As I’m standing here, I am just really overwhelmed with gratitude to our community. It is really our community and our voters and their support that made this project possible.”
The next steps in the construction process, according to Johnson, will be to start the roof decking and framing outside walls.