Despite winds picking up, fire crews held steady throughout the night and have made significant progress in their control of the Evans Canyon Fire.
As of Monday morning, the fire is at 50% containment, a 10% increase over 24 hours. The size estimate remains the same from Sunday’s count at 75,817 acres. Thirteen crews and 769 personnel are staffing the fire, 102 engines, 8 dozers, two skidgines, 16 water tenders, six helicopters and two fixed-wing aircraft are assigned to the event Monday.
Northwest Incident Management Team 12 Public Information Officer Nick Cronquist said the number in personnel assigned to the fire decreased due to crews being reallocated to other fire events in the region. He confirmed that the structure loss number still remains at five, and that crews are working with landowners on assessing the losses. He said the increase in containment percentage came as a result of firefighters securing some of the lines around the fire.
“The big story today is the anticipation of the wind event that’s coming through,” he said. “The firefighters are staged in the southwest and western part of the fire in anticipation of the winds switching from a north wind to an east wind and really challenging some of our lines on that side.”
As the winds began blowing harder on Sunday night, Cronquist said crews experienced a few flare ups due to the varied topography of the fire zone.
“As the winds come across from the north, it hits some of those valleys and it’s able to do channeling and pick up some embers,” he said. “So far, our lines have been holding. We feel pretty confident that there’s a chance we’re going to weather this wind event.”
Cronquist said crews are still keeping an eye on the Yakima River Canyon after completing fire operations in the canyon towards the beginning of the weekend.
“They were able to clear up some of the fire from the water’s edge up to the main fire line,” he said. “Right now, that fire’s fairly cool, but there’s still a little bit of hot spots in there. We have folks in boats on the Yakima River and firefighters on the ground there ensuring we’re keeping the fire down.”
Cronquist said the north line of the fire on the Kittitas County side is in good shape, partially due to the winds coming out of the north over the evening.
“That’s really helped push the fire back onto itself,” he said. “If anything popped up, it was easy for our firefighters identify and put out. We’re feeling pretty confident about the north side of the burn.”
Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office Operations Commander Darren Higashiyama confirmed that current road closures and evacuation notices will remain in place Monday in anticipation of the high wind event. As people wrap up their long weekend, Cronquist said the request from crews is for people to place extra caution on their activities.
“Firefighters just ask the community to be safe through this Labor Day,” he said.