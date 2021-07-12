They came to remember the lives lost to a tragic event that changed four families and multiple communities forever on a hot, dry day in July 20 years ago.
Scores of first responders, family members, friends and community residents gathered at the Roslyn Cemetery Saturday to memorialize the 20th anniversary of the loss of firefighters Tom Craven, Karen Fitzpatrick, Jessica Johnson, and Devin Weaver in the Thirtymile Fire, which burned approximately 9,300 acres in July 2001 approximately 30 miles north of Winthrop.
“We come here today with full hearts and numb minds,” KC Craven, Tom’s brother said of the event. “There are no words to express the mixture of feelings that surround each person here today. The journey of grief is long, and nobody should have to walk it alone.”
Speaking at the event, Tom’s sister Corinne Craven said she was moved by the turnout to the event, and said she felt that the memorial within the Mt. Olivet Black Cemetery for the four firefighters who perished in the fire can serve as a reminder of the larger toll on communities over the years as a result of catastrophic wildfires in the region.
“We truly believe this is the place for all people related or not related to come and pay their tribute to all those firefighters that have lost their lives,” she said. “Not just the ones that lost their lives in the Thirtymile Fire, but also the ones that have put themselves in the line of fire each and every day, and those who have lost their lives since 2001.”
Craven said she attended the funerals of each first responder who lost their lives in the fire 20 years ago, and said she vividly remembers the speeches that were given at those events, as well as the commitments given by the Forest Service to modify their approach to fighting wildfires in the region.
“One of the things I would like for us to walk away with today moving forward is how much they took the time to love, connect, and communicate with their families,” she said of the four lost souls. “They had just gotten back from a wildfire, and within those 24 hours, they called and visited their family members and friends. I know we live in a world of TV and media, but I hope we will value that connection and communication, and I hope you will call and message your family members. Don’t put it off and don’t wait. The four of them did not.”
“Tom is really a legend in our community,” Kittitas County Commissioner and Roslyn volunteer firefighter Laura Osiadacz said of the fallen Upper County resident. “My family always spoke so highly of him, and how great it was to watch him on the football field and what a great person he was. Tom Craven and the other three firefighters are the definition of true heroes. It takes a very special person to put their life on the line to protect the lives of others. Their service will be remembered, and their memories honored because of their selfless bravery. The Thirtymile Fire has left its mark on history.”
Osiadacz said the conditions the firefighters experienced in the Thirtymile Fire are being addressed today in communities like Roslyn, with progress being made to improve accessibility to areas vulnerable to wildfires, as well as firewise efforts and forest restoration.
“Tom Craven, Karen Fitzpatrick, Jessica Johnson, and Devin Weaver will always be remembered and honored in Kittitas County for their selfless act of bravery,” she said. “Not a day goes by that I don’t see their plaque in the Kittitas County Courthouse and think about them, their families, and the legacy they have left behind.”
U.S. Forest Service Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest Naches Ranger District Forest Fire Management Officer Jason Emhoff reflected at the event on the time he first met Tom Craven back in 1999.
“I found myself standing in a vehicle parking area on my first day of work at the Naches Ranger District with a handful of strangers who were all brand new fire crew members waiting to be told what to do next,” he remembered. “Walking toward us with a purpose came a large, broad shouldered man with a blue long-sleeved Dickies shirt, big wide eyes and a beanie cap on. I know I can speak for myself and the others when I say we immediately know we felt like had absolutely no clue what we had just gotten ourselves into. Hard work, enthusiasm, and fun. These are just some of the aspects of Tom’s lasting legacy. From that first day, Tom became a mentor and a friend.”
Emhoff said the memories of the firefighters lost that day in Winthrop remain on the minds fire management teams as they continue to develop new ways to safely protect communities from the imminent threat of wildfire each season.
“That incident affected me, many I work with, and many across the nation deeply,” he said. “We have vowed to each other to continue learning to make this a better Forest Service to work in and a better fire service as a whole.”
Emhoff said Craven provided a generation of firefighters a model of what hard work, teamwork, and friendship looks like, saying the experiences he had with Craven both on and off-duty helped shape who he is today in his career. Having been there himself for the Thirtymile Fire, he reflected on the last day he spent with the four fallen firefighters in the Chewuch River Canyon.
“As a group, we headed uphill into the rocks together, as always following Tom and his leadership and strength,” he said. “The whole time, his ability to stay calm and provide comfort to us all was something I will never forget. I am deeply saddened that Tom, Karen, Jessica, and Devin, all young individuals with bright futures lost their lives that day. I am grateful though to have had the ability to spend the last moments of life with four truly amazing souls who each have imprinted something special in all of us.”