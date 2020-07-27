KITTITAS — Forty Thieves Thrift Market owner Ty McPherson’s retirement lasted a grand total of eight days.
All that time planning on fishing trips, getting in a little golf, maybe traveling — never happened. McPherson owned the hardware store in Kittitas for 20 years. When he wrapped up that business endeavor, plans were to retire and ride off into the sunset. But he’s a Kittitas guy and the opportunity to help folks in town and other business owners came up and it was just too good to pass up.
“I thought I might take a few months, get some projects done around the house,” he said with a laugh. “Then I drove by and there was paper in the window, the door was closed and it just kind of looked like I don’t think I can let this building go vacant.
“I had this idea of a thrift market in my back pocket for awhile and I thought, ‘Why not?’ ”
It turned into a change in business practices, while settling in on Main Street in downtown Kittitas, giving people a chance to sell their trinkets and find their treasure, so his Facebook page says.
“We know a lot of people and that makes it good too,” he said. “We get to see our old customers when they come in. It’s a lot more relaxed. It’s a little more fun.”
Forty Thieves has a mix of old and new, estate and garage sale type items. There’s original art and handmade creations. Something for everyone in a unique shopping experience. The market features 30 different booths with a variety of handmade crafts, household items. They also rent spaces to small businesses and a space for antiques. Even have a few items left over from the hardware store.
“We have Sageland Inspiration the owner makes these beautiful felted items. We have another business called Country Crafts and they do whiskey bottles that are lamps or have hand soap in them,” McPherson explained. “There’s people making jewelry.
“We have another company called Dandy Duds by Rita and she does clothing for kids that she sews herself. It’s not foreign made, she does all the sewing. There’s a lot more. We have this nice variety and people can pick and choose what they want. Sometimes they come in with something in mind, other times they come in a leave with something they hadn’t planned on finding.”
Where Pine Street in Ellensburg is a sought-after location, Main Street is becoming the place to be in Kittitas, McPherson said.
“I think Main Street is getting there,” he said. “We have a nice Mexican restaurant. We have a great book store, there’s the thrift store. The Time-Out is one of the best bars in the county.
“We have a private club with Scotch and cigars. There’s a fitness center, a gun shop. You can kill an afternoon here pretty easy.”
Forty Thieves Thrift Market has trinkets and treasures for everyone. Sometimes its just fun to come in and find next great thing you can’t live without.