“If you just give me a chance,” is as much a part of the Western heritage as growing up in the saddle. John Clymer brought to life works of nature featuring the American West throughout his storied career as an artist and illustrator.
The Clymer Museum/Gallery is carrying Clymer’s vision deep into the 21st century, providing wall space for relatively unknown local artists, giving them a chance to showcase the creative talents that flow through the Kittitas Valley like the Yakima River to the great Columbia River on its way to the Pacific Ocean.
The New Artists Wall exhibit is the brainchild of Debbie Hulbert, a board member, who owns and operates Keigh Website & Graphic Design. She’s just an art lover in this case and she pays for the display costs out of pocket to give the local art world a chance to show their work.
Back in March, she introduced her first three artists — Nick Burson, Re Hart and Brenda McPherson. The three shared the premiere space leading into the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame. The new work and excitement were delivered on the First Art Walk in March before the pandemic changed the world.
Now, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the dream has taken flight and artists that first got a bit of exposure are now finding their way to major displays in the main rooms of the Clymer Museum/Gallery.
“We were Brenda McPherson’s first gallery showing, and now her artwork has taken off beautifully, I even bought a piece of her work myself,” Hulbert said. “I had an idea and I went for it. It’s beautiful and it’s turned out even better than I planned.
“Right now, I’m looking for new artists for the space. The Clymer vision is promoting Western way of life, whether it is country living, animals, agriculture or Native American, which is what John was all about.”
“It gives me goosebumps,” said McPherson, who operates GaleStorms Designs in Kittitas. “I’m very honored to have my work on display, especially at the Clymer. I’d taken things to art shows and fairs, but this is a validation of how far I’ve come. I couldn’t believe it when I was asked to do this. This is big.”
Gallery curator Matt Lennon has helped them take the next step, introducing three of the artists first featured on the New Artists Wall and showcasing them in the main gallery when the Clymer Museum/Gallery reopens Jan. 19.
“They have a certain quality to their work that we want on display. But they also need to have a body of work and several pieces to draw on,” Lennon said. “Sometimes when people are just starting out, they don’t have that many pieces and the main area is a big stage.
“I like the idea of giving somebody a chance. So, we’ll start with three-to-four artists at a time so not to burden any one person.”
Roxie Allen’s textured acrylic work is currently on exhibition on the New Artists Wall. Allen is an accomplished artist whose work has been on exhibit for years. She is also a devoted art teacher, sharing her talent with others.
“The Clymer is such a historical Western museum,” she said. “I love Washington state and a lot of my work is inspired by the silver birch trees, the mountains and the forests that we have here.
“I feel like the wall should be reserved for Ellensburg artists and the people that grew up here. But Debbie reassured me that my work is about the Kittitas Valley with the landscapes and the trees. It’s a real kindness allowing me the chance to exhibit my work. It’s a real honor.”
In December, Verne Rainey and his wife, Mary, displayed 22 photographs from Verne Rainey Ellensburg Ranch Photography collection. Rainey has a lot to say about a lot of things, but three words seemed most appropriate.
“I’m truly honored. Mary and I found that documenting the hard-working cowboys, ranchers and farmers in the Kittitas Valley was our focus,” said Rainey, who received a degree in educational media from Central Washington State College. “The emphasis has always been on the families and the next generation to follow.”
Marc McPherson was inspired by junk metal sculpture and decided to pick up a torch and begin shaping drill bits, spark plugs and other assorted stuff into works of art.
“I’m not so much an art person and I didn’t really consider myself an artist. This is my first exhibit and to have it in the Clymer is pretty spectacular. It’s a lot of fun,” he said. “I started looking at my collection, boxes of junk. I can’t ever seem to throw anything away and it gave me some inspiration. I’d love to get better accumulation of my skills, but that’s where the practice comes in.”
His work doesn’t hang on the wall, but his miniature pieces are on display on a table in the main walkway.
From the new wall to the main gallery, local artists are finding elevated levels of exposure to their creative flare in the memory of John Ford Clymer.