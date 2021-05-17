open show

Sam Fisher was the 2021 Top Award Winner at the Gallery One Visual Arts Center Open Show.

 Sam Fisher

Once again, the Gallery One Visual Arts Center Open Show attracted the very best the Kittitas Valley has to offer, featuring over 100 artists in its most recent show.

The exhibit features works of art by artists from Kittitas County in the annual all-media exhibition. Over $5,000 in awards will be distributed by this year’s juror.

This year’s juror was Philippe Hyojung Kim (b. 1989), who grew up in a small town outside of Nashville, Tennessee, and moved to Pacific Northwest in 2013.

He often experiments with various materials and mediums, in response to his immediate surroundings to make objects and environments that exist in the space between painting and sculpture. His work often references queer identity, artificiality and language.

He has shown nationally at galleries, museums, and alternative art spaces in Denver, Dallas, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York and Seattle.

The Central Washington University graduate is a current member of SOIL Artist-Run Gallery and a co-founder/curator of Specialist an experimental art gallery in downtown Seattle. He teaches art and design courses at Seattle Central College and Cornish College of the Arts, and he also serves as one of the curators for Washington State Arts Commission (ARTSWA).

Kim received his MFA in Painting from Central Washington University, and he currently lives and works in Seattle.

Gallery One also has a number of great shows on display, including:

Picasso Gallery:

Thorp School District Art Exhibit

Art instructor Drew Liedtke put together an exhibit highlighting works created by Thorp School District students.

Hallway Gallery:

Calista Graaff – Natural Emotions

Through her artwork Calista Graaff aims to draw out a particular emotion from the viewer by means of observing nature and acknowledge the natural emotions we experience that are often hidden from others.

2021 Open Show Award Winners

City of Ellensburg Purchase Award

Crista Ann Ames – Sympatico

City of Ellensburg Purchase Award

George Dial – Heron

City of Ellensburg Purchase Award

Jeannie Johnson – Thunderstorm

City of Ellensburg Purchase Award

Scott Mayberry – Dairy Farmer

City of Ellensburg Purchase Award

Ona Solberg – Red Chair

$500 Best in Show honoring Eveleth Green

Sam Fisher – High Tea (Same (blank) Different Day)

$400 Best Use of Color honoring Carol Hassen

Cindy Krieble – Low Water

$400 Mary Frances Dondelinger Award

Matt Johnson – Trial Balloons

$400 Fourwinds Award

Crista Ann Ames – Sympatico

$300 Peggy Schaake Award

Christine Dunlap – An Ache to Black Out the Sun

$250 Veteran Award

Andrew Grove – Etude in Perseverance

$200 Kitty Moe Award for 3D

Billy Maguire – Rude Crude

$250 Innovation Award

Karl Schwiesow – Shadow Tool

$200 Eldean Adams Award for 2D

Jane Orleman – Beneath a Blue Umbrella Sky

$200 Gallery One Board Award

Christina Miller – Cloudless Night

$150 Kay Crimp Award

Bo BreitReed – Who Calls You by that Name?

$100 CWU Alumni Award

Becky Hollenbeck – Ravenness

$100 CWU Dept of Art and Design Award

Jerry Slough – Maximum Peak Velocity

$100 Award of Merit- Honorable Mention – Jim and Katie Gaudino

Victoria Urrutia – Bloomed Spring

Exhibition Award:

Michael Stone – Looks Like Fun to Me

