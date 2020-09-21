Weaving and knitting is as ancient as the longevity of intertwining fabric into a strength that lasts a lifetime. There’s just a soothing vibe to making something women have done for generations.
Ginger Toomey has been operating the Tangible Fiber Studio in Ellensburg since moving to the Pacific Northwest from Illinois three years ago.
RHYTHM OF WEAVING
“It’s nice to get into the studio to get away, especially with the smoke and COVID, and get lost in the rhythm of the weaving,” she said.
Her weaving and knitting is custom work that you can’t find at national superstores. It’s that is one-of-a-kind, made in America product the country was born on before mass production. For the producer, it takes a little edge off the COVID-19 pandemic and raises the human spirit.
“My work is one-of-a-kind type things, personalized compared to mass production and that’s what makes it special,” said Toomey. “I love the creativity and the sense of accomplishment of making something handmade.
HAND MADE
It is that rhythm of the weaving that is the essence of her business. Toomey has been knitting since she was seven years old and weaving for the past 15 years. Tangible Fiber Studios is about producing a variety of items — kitchen towels to baby blankets; knitted items to felted work to weaving with the loom.
“I weave items for sale and I also teach weaving,” she said. “I do some felting. The college used to teach weaving. So, many people here have looms or have inherited looms, but they don’t know what to do with it.
“Since looms are so big, I generally go to my students houses. I have had students come to my studio to learn the basics, but once it comes to working on projects, I generally go to them.”
MADE IN AMERICA
Her chosen profession is hundreds of years. Her products are built to last and she is willing to share what was freely given to her to pass along the art making clothes like women have done for generations.
Toomey’s work was on display at the 420 Building on Pearl along with the creations of Kittitas County women in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of Women’s Suffrage.
She has also been active in the Gallery One Visual Arts Center exhibits and online projects. Tangible Fiber Studio products are for sale at Devine Wellness and Relaxation in the McCormack Building on East Fourth Street.
Anyone looking for a unique gift, specific items or an instructor to learn the art of weaving can contact Toomey at gingertoomey@gmail.com.