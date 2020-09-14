For the love of cloth, its texture, the feel, the sense of weaving fiber into a work of art — all that at the center of Dannette Greenslade’s business called GoldspunArtistry.
The website on Esty reads: “Handwoven wares in the heart of the Pacific Northwest.” The business features shawls, holiday décor and a variety of items with designs made by hand and some not mass-produced, out-of-country product found in area department stores.
HANDWOVEN
“I love the feel of cloth and texture,” Greenslade said. “This really spoke to me because you can use so many fibers. Anything from silk to cotton to Chenille. There’s just so many fibers out there. Chenille is a wonderful fiber. You might remember on your grandma's bed there was a throw that was a really big thing back in the 40s and 50s.
“It’s kind of a soft texture. Now days I create Chenille shawls that are incredibly soft in various textures.”
She produces handwoven birch bark cotton towels, handwoven cotton towels in rustic retro stripes, or handwoven sunny yellow baby blanket towels to handwoven scarfs with silver ferrules beads. She also does place mats, rugs, kitchen towels and everyday use items. The key to it all is that it is handwoven work on a loom.
TALE TO TELL
“Every different fiber has a different tale to tell,” she said. “It took me four years to really fall in love with weaving. It’s a hard skill to learn. It’s a hard skill to master, the learning curve is very difficult to improve.
“But as I improved, I was giving a lot away to friends and family and I decided to see if there was a market for what I was doing.”
There was in fact a market in Central Washington and her products can be found in town at Devine Wellness and Relaxation at 200 E. Fourth Ave. or online at Etsy.com.