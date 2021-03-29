Awards keep piling in for Ellensburg High School athletics, with six girls volleyball players earning postseason recognition after an 8-2 season.
Leading the way was sophomore outside hitter Abby Harrell, who earned CWAC Co-Player of the Year, alongside senior Selah outside hitter Addison Scott.
"This is a well-deserved honor," EHS head coach Jesse Stueckle said in an email. "Abby works tremendously hard off and on the volleyball court. Her preparation and commitment to improving separate her from her peers. Additionally, she demonstrates a mental toughness and positivity that elevates the players around her."
Harrell wasn't the only player to receive individual accolades, however, with senior middle blocker Alice Bennett and junior outside hitter Lydia Becker earning first-team all-league alongside Harrell.
The Bulldogs populated every award list, with senior libero Taylor Perez and sophomore Olivia Anderson earning second-team honors and sophomore middle blocker Parker Lyyski earning honorable mention.
Voted on by league coaches, Ellensburg finished with the Co-Player of the Year and six all-league selections. Only Selah had more total selections with seven.
"I am thrilled for these six girls and honored that the other coaches would recognize the hard work that is needed to be successful at this level," Stueckle said. "This is just one way to affirm the time and effort they have put towards this amazing sport. I am extremely proud of this accomplishment but even more so of their character. They represent the best of Bulldog athletics."
Full CWAC Volleyball All-League Selections 2021
Co-Player of the Year: Abby Harrell - Ellensburg
Co-Player of the Year: Addison Scott - Selah
Coach of the Year: Becky Gause - Selah
Sportsmanship Award: Grandview
Addison Scott (Selah), Abby Harrell (Ellensburg), Taylor Kieser (Selah), Myrisa Randolph (East Valley), Alice Bennett (Ellensburg), Sandra Hrle (Selah), Lydia Becker (Ellensburg), Sydney Wells (Selah), Halle Wright (Prosser)
Taylor Perez (Ellensburg), Olivia Anderson (Ellensburg), Brooke Bennett (Prosser), Bryana Barry (East Valley), Jacey Scott (Selah), Ryenne Howell (Selah), Grace Meirndorf (Prosser), Ellie Maljaars (Prosser)
Macy Taylor (East Valley), Parker Lyyski (Ellensburg), Sydney Hamm (Grandview), Jazmine Richey (Grandview), Natalle Trevino (Grandview), Emma Gruenberg (East Valley), Olivia Campos (Prosser), Natalie Copeland (Grandview), Madison Ditter (Selah)