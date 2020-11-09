It’s not always easy getting around the Kittitas Valley, but HopeSource made that task a little bit easier for Easton-Area residents.
Easton-area will now be able to catch HopeSource’s Dial-a-Ride bus to Cle Elum and Ellensburg starting Nov. 16.
The Dial-a-Ride bus is available to people who meet the criteria for the free service, including low income, elderly, disabled or folks unable to drive. The Upper County service will be available Monday through Friday by appointment, picking up riders at their homes if weather and road conditions permit.
“We recognized the need for service to Easton to provide transportation for employment, health care, shopping and other essential errands,” said Paula Hoctor, HopeSource’s senior transportation manager.
The Upper County bus will end its service in Cle Elum. Riders to Ellensburg will transfer to another Dial-a-Ride bus or take the Kittitas County Connector. HopeSource staff will work with riders to ensure the timing on the connections.
For more information about the Dial-a-Ride service and qualifications to schedule a ride, Nov. 16.
HopeSource is Community Action Agency providing a wide range of human services in Central Washington, including transportation. For more information about other programs, call HopeSource at 509-925-1448.