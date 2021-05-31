Moving vans and U-Haul trucks were coming in as construction crews moved to put the finishing touches on Ellensburg’s newest 49-unit affordable housing project at 1204 Rainier Street.
The occupancy rate at Spurling Court is nearly 90% already and the management company Coast Real Estate Services intends to have the single and double-bedroom flats and townhomes fully occupied by June 30.
HopeSource will host a grand opening from 11 a.m. to noon, Thursday to show off the project.
“I’m just really happy with the outcome so far. With the size of the units. there are great finishes,” HopeSource director of assets Craig Kelly said. “We were not sidetracked by the COVID-19 pandemic at all. The city of Ellensburg has been very cooperative in helping us getting along.”
Kelly used $500,000 awarded by the Kittitas County Commissioners as the cornerstone for funding, which also included Kittitas County Document Recording Fees, Housing Trust Funds (home), and Washington State Housing Finance Commission (tax credits).
The project includes a mixture of townhomes and flats, including 25 one-bedroom units and 24 two-bedroom units. Twenty four units have been designated to assist the homeless population.
“If a family qualifies as homeless in four different categories. They will be screened into that property,” Kelly said.
The affordable housing complex is topped with a 101-kilowatt solar array. The power generated by the panels will offset the energy costs of the Spurling Court community center, with additional utility savings shared among residents of the complex.
“Spurling Court is built green,” Kelly said. “Residents can expect low utility bills. The project is also fitted with heat pumps to warm and cool the units, allowing for a more comfortable experience.”
HopeSource director of operations and manager of the grant Andrew Lyons said, “Across the country, low-income communities rarely benefit from renewable energy projects.
“The Spurling Court project is seeking to change that trend with the installation of a large solar array and by using energy-efficient technology and building supplies in the construction of the project,” Lyons said.
HopeSource purchased the property for $375,000 and the project is funded by several local, state and federal programs. HopeSource applied for Low Income Housing Tax Credits which are awarded through the Housing Finance Commission. It also received a $975,000 Federal Home Loan, which is deferred for 40 years.
The city of Ellensburg waved impact fees to help reduce overall costs and Kittitas County allocated $500,000. For the Spurling Court project $95,000 will come out of the county’s affordable housing funds and $405,000 will come from the homelessness fund.
The general contractor is James Rochlin of SRI-Rochlin Construction Services, subcontractors were sourced from Central Washington for much of the work, said Kelly, who was in charge of overseeing the development and construction of the project. The developer partner is Shelter Resources Inc.