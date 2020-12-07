It’s not often you can make the greener choice while also helping improve the lives of vulnerable people HopeSource Director of Operations and Weatherization manager Andrew Lyons said.
But the HopeSource purchase of a 2020 Kia Niro EV electric car with a range of more than 200 miles on one charge fits right into the core mission of the organization.
“This car is a symbol of proving that is indeed possible. HopeSource, in partnership with PSE, is proud to be leading the way with this technology,” Lyons said.
HopeSource’s newest vehicle will be zipping around Kittitas County powered solely by electricity, thanks to a grant from Puget Sound Energy. The 2020 Kia Niro EV will be used by all departments at HopeSource to provide client services in an economical and earth-friendly way. PSE installed a level 2 charging station at HopeSource and provided a portion of vehicle funding as part of its Up & Go Electric vehicle pilot project.
“For years Puget Sound Energy has been a steadfast partner with HopeSource in providing services to low-income Kittitas County residents,” said Susan Grindle, HopeSource CEO. “The grant from PSE to purchase the electric car and charging station is further evidence of the company’s commitment to the community and the environment.”
PSE Product Development and Growth director Will Einstein said, “We are excited to have HopeSource participate in our pilot project so that they and the communities they serve can benefit from electric vehicles,” he said
“This project is part of PSE’s work with multiple service providers across Washington state to improve access to electric mobility for underserved customers and better distribute the environmental, social and economic benefits of electric transportation.”
In addition to HopeSource’s services to help those struggling with housing, food and other basic needs, the nonprofit Community Action Agency also works with Kittitas County residents on reducing their energy bills through conservation education and home weatherization.