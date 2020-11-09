Joe Biden supporters in Ellensburg celebrated the presidential victor with a small gathering in Memorial Park on Saturday. The supporters were all part of the organization Ellensburg Indivisible, which according to organizer Sheril Bechard has been working to remove Donald Trump from office since 2017.
“We are out doing a happy dance,” Sheril Bechard said.
Her husband, Don Bechard, is also a part of the organization. He felt this victory meant America could finally start repairing the damage that has been done to the country.
“I only have one major comment that I need to make,” Don Bechard said. “And that is, I spent four years in the military in Vietnam. The first thing we learned in the military is we are responsible for our actions. To see our leader not take responsibility for anything is a slap in the face to all of us, especially ex-military.”
Ralla Vickers said she had a lot of problems with Trump, but what she said the cruelest thing done during his time in office was to separate children from their parents at the Mexican border. She said this is not something America should tolerate, let alone be something it practices.
“I am feeling relieved. Primarily relieved, and content and happy,” Vickers said. “America has accomplished a great thing.”
Rob Fraser, Vice Chair of the Kittitas County Democrats said everyone was happy to finally return democracy to the White House, and believes the victory wasn’t accomplished by Democrats alone, but by Republicans who voted for what they believed to be right.
“We want to thank the Republican who also voted for Biden. We know the Lincoln Project was very important to this win, and those were Republicans who took to the airways in support of Biden. We know there are a lot of Republicans who are happy today too,” Fraser said. “They get their party back, maybe.”