A couple of years ago, Iron Horse Brewery bought the building at 201 N. Pearl St. with the idea if moving its taproom into the 60 x 120, 3,600-square foot building in the heart of the historical downtown district.
So, before customers and Iron Horse regulars go screaming into the night when Iron Horse Brewery closes the location at 412 N Main Street on Dec. 19, managing partner Greg Parker would like to remind people this is a transitory move while they set up shop on Pearl Street.
“We intended to move out of the Main Street building two years ago, but there was a shift in the craft beer market. We decided to wait a little longer, then along came the COVID-19 pandemic,” Parker said. “So, it was a lucky thing for us. Now were ready to move forward and we’re really excited.”
The timing of the move during the holiday season, in the midst of the pandemic, is challenging Jared Vallejo in marketing said.
“These are crazy times, and there are multiple reasons. No time like the middle of a pandemic to make business choices like this, right? In reality, this is a perfect time,” he said. “It boils down to a miserable marketplace for a pub and a desire to totally focus our efforts on our new location on Pearl Street.
“So, with slower sales and community-saving safety protocols in place, Dec. 19 should be our final day of business at 412 N Main Street.”
There are several plans, including a temporary taproom called The Shed out on the Vantage Highway at the brewery. They also expect to have a new Beer Garden adjacent to the Pearl location ready to open in March.
Parker said he is excited about the new downtown location and its possibilities.
“We’ll have a lot more features and it will be a more pleasant experience, I think,” he said. “We want to focus on where we’re going rather than where we’ve been.
“We’re excited with the idea of a new location and moving forward. We are aiming for a May-ish timeline on Pearl.”
The final seven days of the Pub on Main run the next three weekends, beginning on Saturday.
“Historically, mid-December through January 31 are our worst-performing months — from a selling beer to consumers and making money,” Vallejo said. “We have plans for a new temporary beer tap room location called The Shed that will open sometime in January.
“We plan to create a temporary, slightly sheltered tasting room experience located at the production facility and served from a shed.”
The goal, Parker said, is to provide customers an opportunity to pick up Iron Horse beer directly from the place where it is made. There will be a few picnic tables; outdoor heaters, and two or three taps. The beer fridge and of course a shed.
December 5, 6, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19 – These are the final 7 days that you can visit the pub, pick up some growlers, crowlers, and/or swag.
January 11, 2021 – The day they announce when The Shed on Vantage will be ready to go.
March 31, 2021 – The day they announce when The Beer Park will be open and ready to go.
May 1, 2021 – The day they announce the Pub on Pearl will be ready for business.