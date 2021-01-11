Police | Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 9-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- A vehicle prowl was reported on Madison Avenue in South Cle Elum.
- A semi reportedly left without paying for gas from a service station on South Main Street.
- A white pickup reportedly struck a grey Volkswagen and then left the scene on South Chestnut Street.
- Graffiti was reported on a park bench on East Umptanum Road and Bull Road.
- A shoplifting incident was reported on Vantage Highway.
- An assault was reported at the Summit Inn.
- A man reportedly did a burn out in the reporting party’s yard on West Cascade Court. When the reporting party spoke to the man, the man said he would do it every day and pulled out bear mace. He sprayed the mace but the reporting party was not near it.
- A four-foot tall Christmas tree reportedly was in the middle of the road, blocking a lane of traffic on Kittitas Highway and North Ferguson Road.
- A 2009 Honda Fit reportedly was broken into and a knife and hammer stolen on Ruby Street.
- A vehicle prowl was reported on North Ruby Street.
- A black Lab reportedly was running around in the area of West First Street.
- Lumber was reported stolen from a project on Umptanum Road.
- Graffiti was reported on the northwest corner of a building on West University Way.
- Fireworks were reported on Salmon la Sac Road.
- A theft by two males wearing sunglasses was reported on North Ruby Street.
- A woman reported she arrived home to find that everything in her bedroom and bathroom had been packed up and a lock put on the bedroom door on Sorenson Road.
- A hit and run was reported on East White Birch Avenue.
- A window of a Jeep Cherokee reportedly was broken out on East Brighton Loop.
- A man reportedly was driving a snowmobile up and down the roadway on West Helena Avenue.
- An attempted burglary was reported on state Route 970.
- A non-injury collision involving a Toyota Tacoma and a Ford Bronco was reported on South Railroad Avenue.
- Two huskies reportedly attacked the reporting party’s cat on North Dennis Street. The reporting party asked a male subject if the dogs were his and the man became aggressive, yelled at the reporting party and threatened to steal her car.
- A gray pickup reportedly drove around a roadblock on Treatment Plant Road. The reporting party believed the occupants may have been cross country skiers.
- A cow was reported on the side of the road on No. 6 Road and Fern Road.
- Four gunshots and then four more reportedly were heard on Heron Farm Road.
- Someone reportedly was lighting off fireworks on White Road and Airport Road.
- A male subject reportedly was in the pool area of a lodge on West Davis Street in Cle Elum grabbing at his private parts and yelling at staff.
- It reportedly sounded like someone was trying to break into a student apartment on East First Avenue.
- Three gunshots reportedly were heard south of a housing complex on North Airport Road.
- Two vehicles reportedly were broken into on Innsbruck Lane at Snoqualmie Pass. The doors were not locked on either vehicle. Several items were taken.
- A man reportedly went on a walk and a dog followed him. That not then attacked his neighbor’s dog on Sunrise Drive.
- Firewood was reported stolen on South Second Street in Thorp.
- A red and brown alpaca reportedly was in an alley off of West Second Street.
- Someone reportedly broke into a vehicle and stole two snowboards n Alberg Place at Snoqualmie Pass.
- A theft was reported at Lake Kachess Sno-Park.
- A golden retriever reportedly came into an office off of West University Way.
- A white fence reportedly was spray-painted on West Ninth Avenue and North Water Street.
- Mail reportedly was scattered on and off the roadway on Old Highway 10 and Reecer Creek Road.
- A red cow reportedly was out of the pasture, between the guard rail and fence on Canyon Road and Thrall Road.
- The reporting party reportedly struck a cat while driving on Vantage Highway and Fairview Road. The reporting party was pretty sure the cat died and requested a department search and to put the cat down if it is not.
- A vehicle reportedly was keyed while in a parking lot on North Ruby Street.
- Mail and residence keys were reported stolen on South Pearl Street.
- A homeless woman reportedly was trying to bathe in the bathroom of a store on North Ruby Street. The woman was shouting and yelling while in the bathroom.
-
A suspicious duct-taped Amazon box with its flaps open, packing Styrofoam poking out was reported on the side of a building on West Davis Street in Cle Elum.
Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 9-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- A garage fire was reported on North Ferguson Road.
Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 9-11 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
- A 20-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $15,000.
- A 39-year-old Puyallup woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. She was released on her own personal recognizance.
- A 52-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. She was released on her own personal recognizance.
- A 46-year-old Everett man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear/possession/use/delivery drug paraphernalia. Bail $1,000.