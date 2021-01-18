Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 16-18 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A caller had questions on what to do about a son who sneaks out of the house to visit his girlfriend in Thorp.
A 1979 Ford 150 reportedly was stuck in the snow in a ditch off of Forest Service Road 9705.
A disgruntled customer reportedly was yelling at the reporting party and employees at a business on North Pearl Street.
Automatic weapons reportedly were heard being fired on Wood Duck Road.
The reporting party received a text telling the reporting party to call a number. The reporting party called the number and the male who answered said the reporting party was threatening his sister and the he would kill the reporting party if the reporting party did not cease.
A large gathering of vehicles and subjects was reported on North Columbia Street. The reporting party was concerned due to COVID.
The reporting party said his neighbor was walking down the road bending his fenceposts on Sunrise Drive.
Packages reportedly were stolen from a porch on Walnut Street.
A known transient female reportedly was in the bathroom of a business on North Pearl Street for an hour and was not responding to employees.
Mail reportedly was found on Wheeler Road.
A Subaru Outback reportedly was rear-ended by an Infinity on West University Way and state Route 97.
A package reportedly was stolen from a porch on McIntosh Street.
A Subaru Forester reportedly rear-ended a Jeep on University Way.
A temporary stop sign reportedly was turned and on the sidewalk on East 18th Avenue and North Walnut Street.
A Nissan Altima parked on North Main Street reportedly was hit sometime in the last 10 minutes.
There was a fourth-party report that shots had been fired outside a store on South Main Street the previous night.
Two subjects who appeared to be falling asleep in a lobby on West Fifth Avenue reportedly were asked to leave.
Four boards of a fence were reported damaged on East Dairy Lane.
There were numerous parking complaints at Hyak and Interstate 90 and the Lake Kachess Sno-Park.
A man reportedly parked his motorcycle on the sidewalk next to the Post Office on East Third Avenue.
A green semi-truck with a hopper-style trailer reportedly was leaking human waste on Swiftwater Boulevard in Cle Elum.
A KTM FX factory bike reportedly was missing out of a crate in the back area where the bikes are stored on West Dolarway Road.
Debris from construction of the school across the street reportedly was in the reporting party’s yard on North Pierce Street in Kittitas.
A North Water Street resident reported concerns about being targeted due to a Black Lives Matter sign in the front window.
A wallet and phone reportedly were stolen out of a vehicle on West Second Street. The vehicle may have been left unlocked.
Two females who were known to try to distract employees and possibly steal were reported in a store on Ruby Street.
Two subjects with flashlights were reported around the potato sheds on Canyon Road.
A man, who appeared to be on drugs, reportedly was yelling and running around inside a store on North Walnut Street.
A male and a female stole merchandise from a story on North Pine Street.
The reporting party called 911, mentioned something about cooking dinner and then disconnected on South Pearl Street.
A collision was reported on Wilson Creek Road and Judge Ronald Road.
Five or six juveniles were riding bicycles in and out of traffic on East University Way and North Wildcat Way.
Two sports cars reportedly were speeding on South Maple Street.
A vehicle prowl was reported on North Okanogan Street.
A hit and run involving a Dodge Charger and a Toyota Corolla was reported on North West Street and West Greenfield.
A Nissan Rogue reportedly was keyed on Triple L Loop.
A golden retriever with an orange collar reportedly was in the office of a motel on West University Way.
A non-injury collision involving a Ram 1500 and a Toyota Camry was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
A husky-type dog reportedly has been loose in a neighborhood on East Ninth Avenue for the past two days.
Five customers reportedly were in a store not wearing masks on West Third Avenue.
An assault was reported on North Alder Street.
A group of four to five vehicles and eight subjects reportedly were parked by the large rocks and shooting at targets from the road on Wenas Road.
A blue Dodge pickup reportedly was smoking on West Seventh Avenue.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 16-18 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 40-year-old Kennewick man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $10,100.
A 31-year-old Selah woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for no contact/protection order violation. Bail $15,000.
A 31-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for first-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Bail $2,000.
A 24-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to appear/reckless endangerment, making a false or misleading statement to a public servant and obstructing a public servant. Bail $23,000.
A 20-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.