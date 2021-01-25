Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 23-25 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

Debris was reported in the roadway on West Dolarway Road.

A man in his 30s wearing a black ski mask reportedly was asking people for money on Triple L Loop Road.

Three juveniles reportedly came to the reporting party’s residence on Pierce Street in Kittitas and put mustard and garlic all over the vehicles. There is a video of the incident.

A person on West Sixth Avenue reported seeing a strange aircraft that was not an airplane.

There was a report of 30 or more cows looking sad and skinny off Game Farm Road.

A goat was reported on the shoulder of the roadway on Casassa Road and Palouse Road.

A residential burglary was reported on Wallace Drive near Cle Elum.

Lights were reported stolen on West Railroad Street.

A date stamper was reported stolen from a clerk’s office on West Fifth Avenue. There is security footage of a patron putting it in a backpack.

A Ford Ranger reportedly hit a deer on Manastash Road.

A hit and run was reported on East White Birch Road.

A woman reportedly was trying to fight others on West Pennsylvania Avenue.

A one-vehicle collision was reported on West Bowers Road.

A two-tone silver pickup reportedly struck a light pole on North Alder Street.

Numerous parking violations were reported on Interstate 90, Exit 54, Lake Kachess Sno-Park, Salmon La Sac Sno-Park and Cabin Creek Sno-Park.

Outdoor items were reported stolen on North Pearl Street.

Snowballs reportedly were being thrown at vehicles on state Route 906 and East Hyak Drive.

A theft was reported on North Delphine Street.

A hit and run was reported on East Helena Avenue.

An assault was reported on Mountain Rivers Trail.

Two subjects reportedly were caught “in the act” in a room they were not supposed to be in on East Berry Road. The subjects jumped out a window, leaving their possessions behind.

A hit and run was reported at a four-way stop on East Third Avenue and North Chestnut Street.

A hit and run was reported on No. 81 Road.

A semi reportedly struck a guardrail on Interstate 90.

A woman reported she heard four gunshots in the area of North Walnut Street.

The reporting party heard a vehicle crash into a power pole on Cooke Canyon Road and the power is now out.

There were multiple calls referring to hearing gunshots in the East Harvest Loop area.

A Chevy Cruze reportedly went into a ditch off of Woodhouse Loop.

A vehicle reportedly was tagged on West 13th Avenue.

Mail was reported stolen on Klocke Road.

A man reportedly was assaulting a woman in a green Ford SUV in a lot behind a service station on state Route 97.

A bike was reported stolen on West Fourth Avenue.

A large cow, owner unknown, reportedly was in a yard on Freedom Lane.

Graffiti was reported on a white fence on 15th Avenue.

A non-injury collision was reported on East Hyak Drive.

Graffiti was reported in multiple places on West Cascade Court.

Three vehicles were reported in a ditch off of Westside Road.

A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Westside Road.

A man reportedly pushed a woman, screamed at her and forced her into a motorhome on South Opportunity Street.

A male and female reportedly were upset for being carded for buying alcohol at a store on North Dolarway Road and on their way out stole a case of water.

Graffiti was reported on a fence on West 26th Avenue.

A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on 14th Avenue and Main Street.

A pickup reportedly was in a ditch off of Interstate 90, milepost 100.

A vehicle reportedly was doing doughnuts in the roadway on North Brick Road.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 23-25 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 125.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 23-25 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

A 52-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for no contact/protection order violation/domestic violence. Bail $20,000.

A 39-year-old Moses Lake man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree attempted burglary. Bail $50,000.

A 40-year-old Tieton man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree attempted burglary. Bail $40,000.

A 64-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Released on personal recognizance.

A 31-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/fourth-degree assault/domestic violence, failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear/operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Bail $30,000.

A 34-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.

A 32-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for possession/delivery/violation uniform controlled substances act (no bail) and failure to appear/fourth-degree assault/domestic violence (bail $5,000).

