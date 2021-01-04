Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 2-4 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Two horses were reported on property off Lower Green Canyon Road.
Several off-road vehicles reportedly were tearing up the hill off the normal travel portion of the roadway on Lillard Hill.
A little white dog reportedly was loose on East 18th Avenue and North Alder Street.
Multiple vehicles reportedly were parked on one side of the roadway creating one-way traffic flow on Gold Creek Road at Snoqualmie Pass.
The northbound traffic light reportedly was not turning green at the East University Way and North Wildcat Way intersection.
A large amount of graffiti was reported on the south side of the barbecue area at Kiwanis Park.
Fireworks were reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
A dog was reported at large on East White Birch Avenue.
A theft was reported on Rampart Drive at Snoqualmie Pass.
A non-injury collision was reported on West University Way.
Several gunshots and an explosion were reported on Umptanum road and Durr Road.
Bright, multicolored fireworks were reported on Tucker Lane and Hungry Junction.
A package reportedly was stolen from a mailbox on Anderson Lane in Cle Elum.
Multiple packages reportedly were stolen from a mailbox on Upper Peoh Point Road.
Fireworks were reported on Wapiti Drive and Mowich Lane.
Aerial fireworks were reported on East 19th Avenue and North Alder Street.
Fireworks were reported on West 10th Avenue and North Main Street.
Fireworks were reported on North Okanogan Street and West Ninth Avenue.
A female subject reportedly took $5 out of the reporting party’s hand several days ago in front of a location on Water Street.
An unknown male subject reportedly came into a residence and urinated on the floor on North Pine Street.
A burned vehicle reportedly was left in a dirt lot on Tjossem Road and Canyon Road.
A bicycle and drill were reported stolen from a shed on Whitman Street.
Multiple vehicles were parked without parking passes, blocking the snow groomer at the Blewett Pass Sno-Park.
The driver’s side window and the windshield of a Toyota reportedly were smashed out on Harkness Road in Liberty.
A semi reportedly went off the roadway and the trailer was tipping on Klocke Road and state Route 10.
A male wrapped in a sleeping bag reportedly was walking down Interstate 90 at milepost 110.
A fuel leak from a pump was reported on North Dolarway Road.
A Volkswagen Tiguan reportedly was struck from behind in a parking lot off Pass Life Way.
A possible human skull and cattle bones were reported in a ditch on Boylston Road.
An assault was reported on Vantage Highway.
A large boulder was reported in the roadway on state Route 821,
The reporting party heard possibly five or six gunshots on West Dolarway Road.
A vehicle was reported in a ditch off of North Thorp Highway.
A woman in her 30s wearing a black sweater and shorts reportedly was yelling profanities and yelling “I am going to kill you,” on West Fifth Street and Reed Street in Cle Elum.
A vehicle prowl was reported on North Walnut Street.
A burglary was reported on North Olson Drive at Snoqualmie Pass.
A pitbull reportedly was at large on North Yellowstone Street.
A semi was in a ditch off of state Route 10 and McManamy Road.
A truck reportedly was in a ditch off of Reecer Creek Road and Robbins Road.
A subject reportedly was knocking on the reporting party’s front and side doors on East Spokane Avenue. The reporting party was not expecting any guests.
Loud jazz reportedly was coming from a house on North Willow Street.
A brown and white pitbull reportedly was digging in the trash and barking at people on North Walnut Street.
Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. 2-4 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A pickup reportedly was on fire at the Indian John Rest Stop on Interstate 90.
An electrical fire in a vehicle was reported on East Hyak Drive and Kendall Place.
Heavy smoke reportedly was coming from the back end of an SUV on Interstate 90 near Cle Elum.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Jan. 2-4 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 48-year-old Tacoma man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for possession/delivery violation of uniform controlled substances act, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail $100,000.
A 28-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail $500,000.
A 62-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for reckless endangerment. Bail $1,000.
A 42-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $25,000.
A 27-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and having a loaded rifle in a motor vehicle. Bail $25,000.
A 60-year-old Easton man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $4,000.
A 68-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $5,000.
A 28-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to obey a police officer. Bail $20,000.
A 53-year-old Cle Elum woman was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for no contact order/protection order violation. No bail.
A 79-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for harassment. No bail.