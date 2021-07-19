Kittcom received the following calls on July 17-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A tree reportedly was hanging low in the roadway on East Patrick Avenue and North Main Street.
A stop sign reportedly was hit and knocked down at the intersection of North King Street and West Second Avenue.
A dead deer reportedly was on the side of the road on South Thorp Highway and Robinson Canyon Road.
A vehicle reportedly was stolen on West University Way.
Low hanging wires were reported in front of a residence on North Dolarway Road.
A line, possibly a phone line, was blowing into the roadway on Reecer Creek Road.
The reporting party noticed there was a white fabric placed under the windshield wiper of her vehicle on East University Way. The reporting party had seen videos online of this being a tactic to kidnap women for human trafficking.
A cow reportedly was loose in the roadway on Game Farm Road and Naneum Road.
Items reportedly were stolen from a driveway on Second Avenue.
A non-injury collision involving a Mercedes and Chevy Trailblazer was reported on East Tacoma Avenue and South Chestnut Street.
A tree reportedly was in a powerline on Ninth Avenue.
The reporting party observed her neighbor choking his dog on North Airport Road.
Graffiti was reported on rocks along the trail from the fairgrounds to Craig’s Hill.
Graffiti was reported on the outside of the Hogue Tech building on the Central Washington University campus.
Fireworks were reported on Kachess Lake Road.
Fireworks were reported on North Water Street.
A larger white and brown dog, possibly a cocker spaniel reportedly was loose on North Alder Street.
Two intoxicated men reportedly were yelling at traffic and had their feet in the roadway on North Railroad Avenue.
A neighbor sprayed something, either lacquer or varnish, that is now on the reporting party’s vehicle on East Third Street in Cle Elum.
A Ford F150 reportedly backed into a Toyota Tundra on South Main Street.
Two juveniles, one wearing a Cheetos jacket and dark gray sweat pants, reportedly ran into a store on University Way and stole items, including Swisher cigars.
A fight with three subjects was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
Three juveniles — two 12-year-olds and one 8-year-old — reportedly were running into the road in front of vehicles on South Willow Street.
A theft was reported at West Idaho Avenue and North Water Street.
Fireworks were reported at French Cabin Creek.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Manastash Road.
The reporting party heard possibly seven gunshots in the area of Riverstone Resort.
A burglary at a cabin was reported on Forest Service Road 4330. Approximately $5,000 worth of items were stolen.
An assault was reported on South Canyon Road.
A mailbox reportedly was damaged on Rader Road.
A woman reportedly stole detergent and other items from a store on North Ruby Street.
A non-injury collision was reported on First Street in Cle Elum.
A sedan reportedly struck a Kia Optima parked on North Main Street and East First Avenue.
A fence reportedly was spray-painted with graffiti on West 15th Avenue.
A cow and a calf reportedly were loose on Rader Road.
A Toyota pickup reportedly was full of dogs with the windows barely cracked open on East Tacoma Avenue and South Pearl Street.
A 2- to 3-year-old child reportedly has been riding a scooter unsupervised for the past 20 minutes on West Rainier Avenue.
Two dogs reportedly were running in and out of traffic on North Oakes Avenue and West Second Street.
A vehicle prowl was reported on North Walnut Street.
A vehicle reportedly struck and killed a deer on Salmon la Sac Road.
The reporting party’s neighbor sold her house on Floral Avenue in Cle Elum and moved. The woman was feeding lot of feral cats and now the cats are all over the neighborhood and starving.
An emblem reportedly was broken off a vehicle on North Dolarway Road.
A mailbox was reported damaged on Brick Mill Road.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
A piece of drywall was reported in the roadway on Cove Road.
The reporting party saw a smoking cigarette on the right-hand lane on the roadway at Interstate 90, milepost 120.
Black smoke reportedly was coming from a trailer on Interstate 82, milepost 5.
An outside fire was reported on state Route 821, milepost 7.
The neighbors reportedly were burning plastic in the fireplace in their residence on Black Bear Drive near Cle Elum.
A fire was reported in the median on Interstate 90, milepost 114.
A fire was reported behind a residence on Masterson Road near Cle Elum.
An outside fire was reported on Easton Lake Road.
An outside fire was reported at the Teanaway Campground.
A campfire was reported at Shady Glen Drive near Cle Elum.
A wood-burning fire was reported at French Cabin Creek.
Multiple campfires were reported at Teanaway Campground.
A campfire was reported east of the boat launch on Kachess Dam Road.
A wood-burning campfire was reported on Lynx Lane near Cle Elum.
A fire in a fire pit was reported on South Pine Street.
A pickup reportedly was on fire on Interstate 82.
A fire in an open drum container was reported on Teanaway Road.
Three to four subjects were attending a campfire on Speelyi Beach.
A smoke investigation was reported on South Second Street in Roslyn.
A smoke investigation was reported on Teanaway Road and Red Bridge Road.
Visible smoke, possibly from a barbecue, was reported at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.
An outside fire was reported on Tyler Road and Reecer Creek Road.
Visible smoke was reported in the median of Interstate 90, milepost 115.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 17-19 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 52-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for felony harassment and first-degree criminal trespass. Bail $7,500.
A 26-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for misdemeanor violation protection order/domestic violence. Bail $2,500.
A 58-year-old Kittitas man was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Released on personal recognizance.
A 39-year-old Auburn man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for vehicular assault and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $25,000.
A 42-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear second-degree criminal trespass, fourth-degree assault/domestic violence, malicious mischief/domestic violence and third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $900.
A 29-year-old Olympia man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for forgery. Bail $25,000,