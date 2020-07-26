Kittcom received the following calls on July 25-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A man reportedly was lying on the ground in front of a residence on North Railroad Street.
Items reportedly were stolen from a barn on No. 6 Road.
A bag containing prescriptions reportedly was taken out of a car on West Nevada Avenue in Roslyn.
A pressure washer reportedly was stolen from a shed on Cleveland Street in Cle Elum.
A transient male reportedly broke into a bathroom on East Sparks Road.
A non-injury collision was reported on Huckleberry Peark Road.
A gray French bulldog reportedly was wandering in the roadway on West Fifth Street in Cle Elum.
A man reportedly screamed obscenities and urinated on a building on North Pearl Street.
There was a report that a protester appeared to be drinking alcohol out of a Styrofoam cup and staggering on West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street.
A vehicle reportedly rear-ended a State Patrol vehicle on West University Way and state Route 97.
A large brown and white dog reportedly was loose on East Helena Avenue.
A cell phone was reported stolen on West Fourth Avenue.
Subjects reportedly were yelling “blue lives don’t matter” atth the Roza Recreation Area off of state Route 821,
Lines were reported down on Look Road.
A Toyota Tacoma and a Toyota 4-Runner full of teenage boys reportedly were being driven at a high rate of speed on Nelson Dairy Road toward the Roslyn cemeteries.
Multiple ATVs and dirt bikes were being driven at a high rate of speed on Evergreen Valley Loop.
A floating lantern reportedly was released on the south end of Lake Kachess.
A woman reported she believed there was someone inside her house on East 19th Avenue.
People reportedly were shooting off fireworks on Daisy Lane in Ronald.
Approximately 10 gunshots were reported on state Route 97.
A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported on Pearl Street.
A dog with two collars reportedly was loose on East Sanders Road and North Airport Road.
A horse reportedly appeared to have been attacked on Winter Creek Lane. The horse had swipe marks on her belly and the back of her hocks were skinned.
A Mustang reportedly was broken into on East 18th Avenue.
There was a report that more than 60 vehicles were parked on Kachess Lake Road creating only one lane of traffic.
A non-injury collision involving a Ford truck with a trailer and a GMC Denali was reported on North Fork Teanaway Road.
A non-injury collision involving SUV and a Jeep Cherokee was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
A vehicle prowl was reported on West Fifth Avenue.
A man reportedly came into a store on West First Street in Cle Elum, applied for a job, giving all his information and then stole a cart for of groceries.
A person drove away without paying for $55 in gas on state Route 97.
Two dogs reportedly were wandering on North Bridgewood Lane.
A hit and run was reported on South Main Street.
A hit and run was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
Someone reportedly broke into the basement of a residence on West First Street in Cle Elum.
A man reported he had snake under his house on East Third Street in Cle Elum.
A fraudulent prescription reportedly was received on South Water Street.
The window screen to the kitchen of a residence on Wildcat Way reportedly was popped open. Reporting party was concerned someone tried to break in.
Fireworks were reported on Salmon la Sac Road.
A male Chihuahua and a female Chiweenie reportedly were missing from a yard on North Teanaway Avenue in Cle Elum.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East Tacoma Avenue and South Sprague Street.
A blind, emaciated older black and white dog, missing one front leg and one hind leg, unable to move and appearing to be suffering reportedly was lying on the side of the roadway on Bakers Road in Ronald.
The railroad crossing arms on Golf Course Road reportedly were malfunctioning.
A dead fawn reportedly was removed from the roadway on Westside Road.
A hit and run was reported on Clubhouse Road.
Fireworks were reported on Kittitas Highway.
A man reportedly was sleeping on the roof of a building on North Main Street.
A Subaru Outback reportedly hit a deer on Vantage Highway.
Subjects reportedly were sitting on their balcony setting off fireworks on East Helena Avenue.
A brush fire, possibly started by a cigarette, was reported on North Alder Street.
Approximately seven campfires were reported on Forest Service Road 4818.
A grass fire was reported on Ginko State Park.
A campfire was reported on state Route 903 in Roslyn.
A large campfire was reported near the tree line on Morgan Creek Road.
At least 20 campfires were reported on Kachess Dam Road.
A campfire was reported on Killmore Road.
An outside fire was reported on Reecer Creek Road.
A vehicle fire was reported on Enterprise Way and West Dolarway Road.
Campfires were reported off o Forest Service Road 9726.
An apartment fire was reported on North Brook Court.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 25-27 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 33-year-old Longview man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for three counts of second-degree assault, two counts of violation no contact/protection order and unlawful imprisonment. Bail $250,000.
A 26-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Release on personal recognizance.
A 26-year-old Kennewick man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear for possession of controlled substances and for failure to appear for two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. Bail $5,000.
A 47-year-old Walla Walla woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for probation violation/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, probation violation/reckless driving and probation violation/hit and run. Bail $10,000.
A 46-year-old Post Falls, Idaho man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $5,000.
A 44-year-old Bellevue man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.