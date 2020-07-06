Police
Kittcom received the following calls on July 4-6 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A dog reportedly was attacked by a cougar of Pasco Road near Cle Elum. The was still alive.
A dog attached to a leash was on the back of a flatbed truck on North Dolarway Road.
Water reportedly was coming from a neighbor’s sprinkler system and creating puddles in the reporting party’s yard on Ashford Way. The reporting party had not yet spoken with the neighbor.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Pine Street.
A neighbor reportedly as a video camera facing into the reporting party’s backyard and films the reporting party’s family in compromising situations on Landers Lane near Cle Elum. The reporting party has asked the neighbor to remove the camera.
A group of subjects in front of the courthouse on West Fifth Avenue reportedly were waving flags around. The reporting party was concerned about an older male and female not wearing masks and that they could catch COVID-19.
A non-injury collision involving a Jeep Cherokee and a Jeep Wrangler was reported on Second Street in Roslyn.
A person reported their float popped on the Yakima River near state Route 821, mile post 21.
A lockbox containing medication and a wallet was reported stolen on Rainier Avenue.
A burglary was reported on Kachess Lake Road.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Ruby Street.
Fireworks were reported on Salmon la Sac Road.
There was a report of subjects fishing with worms off a boat launch at state Route 970 and Airport Road near Cle Elum.
A woman was screaming at people in a parking lot on South Canyon Road.
An older green Trek bike was reported stolen on North Ruby Street.
A hit and run was reported on Salmon la Sac Road.
Two nights ago the reporting party reportedly observed four juveniles in the area messing with a stop sign on Sixth Street in South Cle Elum. When the reporting party walked by the sign today he saw a four-inch knife stabbed through the stop sign. The reporting party took the knife out and has it in his possession.
A line was reported down on South Walnut Street.
A package was reported stolen off a porch on West Ridgeview Lane.
Illegal fireworks were reported on Lynx Lane near Cle Elum.
Fireworks were reported on Goat Peak Ranch Road.
A motorcycle reporting was going at about 90 mph on West 10th Avenue and North Water Street.
Juveniles reportedly were throwing fireworks at cars on North Main Street and West Second Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly were racing on North Pfenning Road and East 14th Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly struck a deer on state Route 903 between Roslyn and Ronald.
The sound of numerous gunshots was reported on Thorp Depot Road.
Two explosions reportedly were heard on West Arizona Avenue in Roslyn. Unknown if fireworks.
A woman with an AR-15 strapped to her back reportedly had a verbal altercation with a man on West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street. The woman did turn her back so the rifle could be seen but did not point the rifle at anyone.
A burglary was reported on Pheasant Lane.
Fireworks were reported on Lower Peoh Point Avenue.
Fireworks were reported on Pacific Loop in Kittitas.
Fireworks were reported on East Second Street in Cle Elum.
Bottle rockets, fire crackers and poppers reportedly were being set off on Fourth Street in Cle Elum.
Fireworks were reported on East 17th Avenue.
Fireworks were reported on South Pearl Street.
The reporting party was walking on a path near Keechelus Boat Launch Road when reportedly confronted by a man wielding an axe in a threatening manner.
A large block of fireworks reportedly were being set off in the roadway on Sanders Road.
Fireworks were reported on French Cabin Creek Road.
Two males reportedly were screaming in the faces of people holding patriotic signs and flags on West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street.
Fireworks were reported on East Third Street in Cle Elum.
Juveniles reportedly were playing with fireworks on South Pearl Street.
A man reportedly stole two bottles of alcohol on North Ruby Street.
The sound of gunshots was reported on Westside Road near Cle Elum.
Fireworks were reported on North Pennsylvania Avenue and West Railroad Street.
Fireworks were reported on East Second Avenue.
Fireworks were reported on East Third Street in Cle Elum.
Illegal mortars reportedly were being set off on East Dairy Lane and North Alder Street.
A man who had been drinking reportedly was yelling a racist word at vehicles driving by on North Anderson Street.
Fireworks reportedly were being shot off on East Patrick Avenue.
Fireworks reportedly were being set off on West 11th Avenue and North Main Street.
Fireworks were reported on South Ruby Street.
A man reportedly was walking up and down the street carrying something with a really long fuse on East Fourth Avenue and North Poplar Street. The man was upset that no one had lighter.
Fireworks reportedly were being set off in the middle of the roadway on state Route 903 in Ronald.
Fireworks were reported on First Avenue and Poplar Street.
A man, who appeared to have been drinking, reportedly yelled racist and homophobic things at a person on Walnut Street.
An injured dove or pigeon was reported on Tony Circle.
A non-injury collision involving two semis was reported on state Route 97.
A non-injury collision involving a gray Mazda and a red truck was reported on Nelson Siding Road.
Fireworks were reported on Broadway Avenue and Sixth Street in Cle Elum.
A protester with a sign with profanities on it was reported on West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street.
A hit and run was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
Multiple vehicles reportedly were driving on Nelson Siding Road to avoid traffic on I-90.
Two horses reportedly were loose on the roadway on Watt Canyon Road.
Juveniles reportedly were riding through the reporting party’s parking lot on West Sixth Street in Cle Elum asking if it was a bike park. The reporting party said it was private property. The juveniles said expletives and continued to ride.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on July 4-6 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A brush fire was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 131.
An outside fire was reported on No. 6 Road.
A brush fire was reported on Brick Road.
An outside fire caused by fireworks was reported on Judge Ronald Road.
A shed or barn was reported on fire on Upper Badger Pocket.
A fire caused by fireworks was reported on Golf Course Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from July 4-6 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 26-year-old Seattle man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for driving with under the influence of alcohol or drugs, third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Bail $11,500.
A 29-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for felony harassment. Bail $15,000.
A 41-year-old Kittitas woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $25,000.
A 33-year-old Moses Lake man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/order restricting contact violation/domestic violence. Bail $5,000.
A 33-year-old Post Falls, Idaho man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for being a fugitive from justice. No bail.
A 41-year-old Thorp man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree assault/domestic violence and second-degree malicious mischief/domestic violence. No bail.
A 22-year-old Tacoma woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for vehicular assault. No bail.
A 34-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.
A 27-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.