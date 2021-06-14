Kittcom received the following calls on June 12-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Cows reportedly were in the roadway on North Ferguson Road.
A non-injury collision involving a Nissan Rogue and an Audi A3 was reported on South Willow Street.
A group of four males reportedly were shooting guns at targets alongside the river at French Cabin Creek near Ronald.
A tow hitch reportedly was stolen from a vehicle on Prospect Street.
Two homeless subjects with a dog reportedly were playing the guitar, harassing and swearing at customers on West University Way.
Items reportedly were stolen from a residence on Tjossem Road.
An assault was reported on North Chestnut Street.
The reporting party believed someone had broken into their residence on West Annie Place.
A vehicle reportedly struck a building and a pole on South Main Street.
A subject on a bicycle reportedly was yelling at Santa on Benton Street.
A large sign next to the welcome sign was spray-painted, “Everyone should take their masks off” at the roundabout on Bullfrog Road.
A theft was reported from a store on North Pine Street.
A collision between a vehicle and a deer was reported on Cove Road. The deer needed to be dispatched.
A man in the Morgan Middle School auditorium reportedly was refusing to wear a mask or leave the auditorium. He told the reporting party to call law enforcement.
A vehicle jumped the curb and damaged a cement covering on North Victor Place and North Parklane Avenue.
Hundreds of rounds reportedly were being fired between multiple campsites at French Cabin Creek.
Fireworks were reported on Vantage Highway and Trinity Lane.
A large cow was reported in the northbound lane of Look Road and Tipton Road.
A single-engine plane reportedly was flying very low circling an apartment on Helena Avenue.
A large water cannon reportedly was shooting into the roadway on Denmark Road and Tjossem Road.
A burglary was reported on Black Hawk Drive near Cle Elum.
The windows of a sedan parked on West First Street in Cle Elum reportedly were smashed out.
A fawn with an injured leg was reported on Main Ridge Road near Roslyn.
A GMC Sierra reportedly was struck by a minivan on East University Way.
Several pieces of mail reportedly were found in a public restroom in Cle Elum.
An iPhone 12 XR reportedly was stolen from a vehicle while it was parked at a business on East University Way.
A tool trailer with tools in it reportedly was stolen on East Sanders Road.
A non-injury collision involving a Ford truck and a Ford Taurus was reported on South Canyon Road.
A burglary was reported on Dolarway Road.
A 2005 Ford Superduty Crew Cab was reported stolen on Triple L Loop.
One white, and two black calves reportedly were outside the fenced area on the side of the John Wayne Trail near Mount Stuart Elementary School.
A 1999 Ford F350 reportedly was broken into on Triple L Loop.
The front entrance of a residence on Game Farm Road had been vandalized. The reporting party believed they were trying to gain access to the power panel.
A vehicle reportedly was rear-ended in a parking lot on South Water Street.
A hit and run was reported on state Route 97.
A paddleboat reportedly was stolen from a pond of Dalle Road near Cle Elum sometime in the past two weeks.
A camper reportedly was stolen on Suncadia Trail.
A hit and run was reported on East First Street in Cle Elum.
The reporting party advised her daughter saw a subject in the alley behind their residence carrying a goal post from Rotary Park on West Seventh Avenue and North Pacific Street.
A burglary was reported at a cabin on Lost Lake Road near Easton.
A non-injury collision was reported on No. 6 Road and Thrall Road.
An Acura reportedly was on fire at a fast-food restaurant on South Canyon Road.
Water was reported over the roadway at the entrance to Brooklane on Brook Lane.
A garage reportedly was flooded due to the rain on Chamith Lane.
Water was reported over the roadway on East 11th Avenue.
A hit and run was reported on East 18th Avenue.
Five fires were reported on the right shoulder on Interstate 90.
A large burn pile of leftover construction items was reported on Ponderosa Lane and Maple Lane.
A fireplace reportedly was on fire on Pinegrass Loop near Cle Elum.
An illegal campfire was reported on Aspen Springs Road near Cle Elum.
A smoke investigation was reported on North Columbia Avenue and East Third Street in Cle Elum.
A large attended burn pile was reported on McElroy Road and Morning Dove.
An outside fire was reported on Liberty Road.
Campfires were reported off Middle Fork Teanaway Road.
A brush pile reportedly was on fire on Lower Peoh Point Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 12-14 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 29-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/no contact/protection order violation and two counts failure to appear/cyberstalking/domestic violence. Bail $55,000.
A 24-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $5,000.
A 41-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree burglary, first-degree reckless burning, second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree theft. Bail $20,000.