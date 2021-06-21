Kittcom received the following calls on June 19-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
The reporting party wanted to report discrimination against him from City Hall on North Anderson Street.
Two cows reportedly were in the roadway on No. 6 Road and Thrall Road.
The front license plate of a 2010 Ford F150 Lariat was reported stolen at Lake Easton.
A dog reportedly was locked inside a vehicle parked in front of a store on West First Street in Cle Elum.
An assault was reported on North Sprague Street and East Fifth Avenue.
A non-injury collision involving a Subaru Crosstrek and a Chevy Silverado was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
An assault was reported on Kiwanis Park.
Two women reportedly looked like they were evading the police on North B Street.
Horses were reported in the roadway on North Pfenning Road and East Gala Way.
There was a report of the theft of a stimulus check from March.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a motorhome on West Dolarway Road.
Two horses reportedly were in the middle of the road at Thorp Cemetery.
Ducks and chickens reportedly were without food or water on Casey Drive.
A dog reportedly had been in a Hyundai Elantra on South Water Street for 10 minutes.
A German shepherd reportedly had been wandering in the area for the past 40 minutes on East 18th Avenue.
Firewood was reported stolen on South First Street in Roslyn.
An unknown subject reportedly was shooting a large weapon in the area of a residence on Wallace Drive near Cle Elum.
An assault was reported on Tony Circle in Kittitas.
A prowler was reported on West Sixth Avenue.
An International semi with trailer reportedly was struck by a Freightliner on South Canyon Road.
A man carrying a case of Keystone Light, who appeared to have been drinking, reportedly was walking in and out of the roadway on South Thorp Highway.
A kitten reportedly was left in a cardboard box outside the shelter on Industrial Way. The reporting party, who was a passerby, was concerned on one would pick it up.
A vehicle prowl was reported on Denny Avenue in Cle Elum.
A bicycle was reported stolen on North Pine Street. The reporting party had heard something during the night and thought it the wind, but in the morning the bicycle was gone.
Dogs reportedly were locked in a Jeep Grand Cherokee on West Pennsylvania Avenue in Roslyn.
The reporting party advised his father is in jail and there is possibly a cat in the residence on East Sixth Avenue. The reporting party is concerned that the cat is alone and may die, which happened to a previous cat.
A two-vehicle non-injury collision was reported at Lake Easton State Park.
A group of 12 to 15 adults and children reportedly were littering at the Roza Recreation Area boat launch. They got upset when the reporting party confronted them.
The reporting party could hear some sort of animal in pain on the hillside south of the residence on Manastash Road. The reporting party could not see anything, but it was possibly a bear or cougar.
A vehicle reportedly struck a deer on Umptanum Road.
The reporting party said there was an injured blue heeler-mix wearing a vest in their yard on Water Street. The reporting party did not know who owned the dog.
A truck reportedly went off the roadway and was partially blocking the road on West Bender Road and Reecer Creek Road.
A car door reportedly was opened and closed on South Canyon Road. Nothing appeared to have been taken but a business card was left.
A vehicle prowl was reported on Conifer Drive.
Cattle were reported in the roadway on Naneum Road.
A reporting party said their neighbors opened their mail while they were gone and threw it away on South Ruby Street.
The reporting party said the neighbors had chickens in a metal shed on North Main Street.
A vehicle reportedly hit a deer on Teanaway Road.
A non-injury collision involving a Nissan Murano and a Ford was reported on North Oakes Avenue and West Railroad Street in Cle Elum.
A stab/gunshot was reported on Cove Road and Manastash Road.
There was a report of heavy traffic and trucks speeding on Upper Peoh Point Road. This has been an ongoing problem on Sunday afternoons.
Two dogs reportedly were in a vehicle and in distress at Speelyi Beach on Lake Cle Elum.
Power lines reportedly were in a tree on Cleveland Avenue in South Cle Elum.
A dog reportedly was inside a Toyota Tacoma parked outside a restaurant on East Pennsylvania Avenue. The dog was in distress.
A bag containing a wallet, ID, debit card and cash reportedly was stolen from a vehicle parked at Umptanum Falls.
The passenger rear window of Nissan Murano reportedly was broken out and a wallet and phone stolen at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.
Purple graffiti was reported at six locations on West Second Avenue, North Water Street and West Third Avenue.
Kittcom received the following calls on June 17-18 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
An outside fire was reported on Naneum Camp Lane.
A smoke investigation was reported at the junction of Interstate 90 and Interstate 82.
A ditch fire was reported on Hamilton Road and Upper Badger Pocket Road.
A 4-foot-by-4-foot bonfire was reported on Lap Way north of Easton. It was non-threatening and not spreading.
The reporting party found embers from an old campfire located in the middle of trees and bushes, that appeared to have gotten into the roots underground, off of Silver Ridge Ranch Road.
A smoke investigation was reported on East Sparks Road.
Neighbors reportedly were burning trash on Old Glory Lane.
A smoke investigation was reported at Roaring Creek near Easton.
A subject reportedly had a gas or barbeque fire and was pouring gasoline on the fire on Hundley Road near Cle Elum.
An outside fire was reported on East Sanders Road and North Alder Street.
A fire was reported in a backyard on East Third Street in Cle Elum.
A smoke investigation was reported on Leisure Land Lane.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 17-18 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 73-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for felony harassment. Bail $5,000.
A 58-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree burglary. Bail $50,000.
A 34-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree assault/domestic violence and second-degree reckless burning. Bail $50,000.
A 35-year-old Renton man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence, third-degree theft and unlawful possession of a legend drug. Bail $10,400.
A 42-year-old Snoqualmie Pass man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff deputies for violation no-contact order/domestic violence. No bail.