Kittcom received the following calls on June 5-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
The theft of $1,200 worth of toys was reported on North Ruby Street.
A metal mud flap reportedly was laying in the roadway on Wilson Creek Road and Vantage Highway.
Sometime over the past month to few months, a truck parked on state Route 97 reportedly has been stripped and parted out.
A tractor reportedly took down power lines at the intersection of Wilson Creek Road and Game Farm Road.
Two minivans reportedly were involved in a collision on East Tacoma Avenue and South Pine Street.
A Robbinson BMX bicycle reportedly was stolen on Mountain River Trails.
A horse and goat reportedly have gone missing n Quail Run Road.
An orange sign that read “Tent City” reportedly was removed from a signpost on Robinson Canyon Road.
A shattered toilet reportedly was in the roadway on Wilson Creek Road and Vantage Highway.
A bike was reported stolen on East Idaho Avenue.
A loose dog was reported in the roadway on East First Street in Cle Elum.
Fireworks were reported on East Fourth Avenue.
The reporting party accidentally set off bear spray while cleaning their house on Madison Street in Cle Elum. The reporting party was concerned about dogs in the residence.
A large white pitbull reportedly was loose in the roadway on Lincoln Avenue and Main Street.
A backyard reportedly was flooding on Vuecrest Road.
A non-injury collision was reported on Forest Service Road 9738.
A shoplifter stole lightbulbs on North Ruby Street.
A man reportedly hit another vehicle with his vehicle’s door hard enough to set off the car alarm on North Ruby Street.
A woman with curly red hair wearing a plaid shirt, who possibly had been drinking or taking drugs, reportedly was walking on Aspen Drive without any pants on.
A combative customer reportedly threatened to hit the reporting party on South Main Street.
An unknown man reportedly was trying to gain entry into a residence on Evergreen Valley Loop.
A man, who appeared to have been drinking, reportedly was attempting to enter the reporting party’s boss’ car on South Canyon Road.
A vehicle reportedly spun off the roadway and into a ditch on Vantage Highway.
The glass door to a building on North Main Street reportedly was shattered. The outside glass was broken but the inside glass was intact.
One man reportedly appeared to be hunting another on state Route 903 in Ronald. One man had a pistol drawn and the subjects weren’t talking to each other. The reporting party noticed them from a security camera.
A hit and run was reported on East 18th Avenue and North Alder Street.
An 18-wheeler reportedly was struck in the front by another vehicle on state Route 97.
A bicycle was reported stolen on East 18th Avenue.
A man reportedly was urinating in the front yard of a residence on Talmadge Road in Cle Elum.
A theft was reported in progress on South Canyon Road.
A vehicle reportedly was rear-ended by another vehicle on Estate Lane and Vantage Highway.
A man in his 40s with a shaved head, wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts reportedly stole a basket of groceries on North Ruby Street.
A Dodge Charger reportedly went into a ditch off of Yellowstone Road.
An assault was reported on West Third Street in Cle Elum.
A prowler was reported on South Chestnut Street.
A utility trailer was reported stolen on South Gregory Place.
Two large bonfires were reported near the entrance to Pine Glen Drive near Cle Elum.
Hay piled up on the side of the roadway reportedly caught fire on Interstate 90, milepost 137.
A garage reportedly was on fire on West Ridgeview Lane.
A brush fire was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 125.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from June 5-7 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 45-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/fourth-degree assault/domestic violence, failure to appear/operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $30,000.
An 18-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
A 59-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.