It’s not easy changing the way things have been done for the past 135 years, but through the efforts of the Kittitas County Fair Board, Livestock Sales Committee with a little help from the Ellensburg Rodeo Board of Directors, the show will go on. Or in this case, the annual Junior Livestock Auction.
For the first time in its 135-year history, the livestock auction will be all virtual. Buyers now have the option to pre-register on the buyer registration link, which is expected to be available on Monday on either Kittiascountyfair.com or Kittitasvalleyevents.com.
The livestock entries will be taken Aug. 24-26. The online virtual auction will be run by Booker Auction Company on Sept. 4.
As another highlight, the Ellensburg Rodeo Board is donating $1,000 to help offset expenses.
“My take on the whole thing is that the rodeo board reached out and was generous enough to donate the $1,000 to help us offset some costs. They stepped up help with some advertising,” said Branden Pettit, president of the Kittitas County Junior Livestock Sales Committee.
“It’s taken the Fair Board, Livestock Committee and Rodeo Board pitching in and coming together to make something happen. And, to tell you the truth, it might be a helpful option moving forward.”
Pandemic restrictions have everybody thinking outside the box and the virtual Junior Livestock Auction is a way to support the efforts of the young people across the county, as well as keep tradition alive, Ellensburg Rodeo Board president Jerry Doolin said.
“We’re proud to be a co-sponsor of the event this year so the kids can benefit from all of their hard work they’ve put in all year long,” Doolin said. “It’s been a tough year and what the 4-H really needs is more community support.
“There’s going to be fewer people bidding on the animals, but at least they have a chance to have the auction and we’re glad to help where we can.”
Pettit said he expects 200 animals to go on auction Sept. 4. Potential buyers will register on ShowWorks to receive a link to the auction site to participate in the virtual auction. The bid will be based on what they see from still photographs posted by the Junior Livestock Auction participants.
“I think it’s a new year and it’s a process that we might be using in years to come, honestly,” Pettit said. “In this day and age, we use more technology. We’ll still have our live sales. But in years to come, we’ll do more online.
“Next year we hope to be back to our live sale in the pavilion with 300 people there. In putting this together this year it gives us other options moving forward, as well as our live sales.”
The sale includes four animal categories, beef, swine, goats and lambs.