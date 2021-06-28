The Tiny Stage never looked so full.
In fact, neither did the room in the loft of the 420 Building for Thursday night’s Ellensburg Community Radio Tiny Stage Concert Series.
Ellensburg’s best background band took center stage and the four-piece instrumental group did not disappoint the 30 to 35 people in the loft or the radio audience with their 14-song, non-stop delivery.
It was the first time since ECR re-established its Tiny Stage Concert Series that they have allowed an audience because of the COVID restrictions. And, it was the perfect performance to do so.
The Killdeer String Band blends Jenny Humphrey’s Celtic, gypsy violin style and classical violin training with her husband, Josh’s, wide range of musical backing harmonies and counterpoint. Josh’s background in Turkish oud and Hindustani classical music adds a dynamic flare with his guitar work. Justin (upright bass) and Jacob Gibbens (percussion) drive the rhythm section.
“This was fun. We don’t particularly do solos, so we utilize a lot of improvision as part of what we normally do,” Justin said. “Tonight, was a new release party and we played seven songs from ‘Wise Fools,’ just to have some new materiel for people.”
The instrumental group played in support of its 13-song new release “Wise Fools,” with songs like Super Orange/Crowbar,” “Kayak,” “Essaouira,” and “Hector the Hero.”
“We’ve been stuck in the same musical rut for the past six years. So, to have new music and not be able to play it live because of the pandemic was frustrating,” Josh said. “Tonight was a chance to do the new music, and playing it live gave us a chance to step it up a bit.”
“Wise Fools” is a 2021 release, created here in Ellensburg and a far cry different from the 2017 inaugural album recorded at London Bridge Studios in Seattle. “Wise Fools” has a great deal more original music and the band took more time in the making it.
One of the highlights of the night came when they introduced a second guest violinist, Stephanie Hsu. Where Jenny Humphrey’s Celtic, gypsy violin is clearly the voice in the instrumental group. Combined with Hsu’s equally spirited style, it was like watching Duane Allman and Dickey Betts square off center stage, trading licks and strutting their stuff.
Humphrey and Hsu ripped it up on the group’s version of “Da New Rigged Ship,” that had the applause rolling in long before the song ended. Where the previous four acts playing in the concert series played to an empty room, Killdeer String Band basked in the audience participation.
“We literally gave Stephanie our new release a couple of days ago and practiced for about 20 minutes before we went on tonight,” Justin explained. “That’s how professional she is.”
Where the new songs were a breath of fresh air, they did complement that with a hauntingly beautiful version of “Hallelujah.” Jeff Buckley’s 2009 version is one of the most famous versions with the words to stir the soul, but Humphrey’s violin found that same spiritual connection.
“Everybody has their own personal interpretation of that song,” Josh said. “The verses are quite similar, so we play the first verse quiet, then pick it up on the second and finish the third verse with a little more rock ‘n’ roll, upbeat.
“She does a great job with it and it comes across nicely in the tradition it was written.”